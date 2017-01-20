Fossil Creek 'Safety Crisis' Decried

The Forest Service has failed to address a public safety emergency in Fossil Creek, Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris wrote this week in response to the latest proposed management plan.

The creek generated the need for 325 arduous, time-consuming rescues and two fatalities in 2015. Imposition of a permit system in 2016 cut the number of rescues to 165, which still posed an enormous burden on volunteer-dependent search and rescue teams, said Morris.

The Forest Service refused an offer for free, partial maintenance by Gila County of Forest Road (FR) 708 leading down to the creek, he said. The county, the Pine Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and the Gila County Mounted Posse all wanted the road maintained enough to allow a quad carrying a side-by-side stretcher to reach the canyon bottom from Strawberry.

The road has deteriorated in the several years it’s been closed. Runoff has blocked drains and started to erode the roadbed. Morris pointed out that soon the road will become “impassable.”

Moreover, the Forest Service without consultation closed the service road and dismantled a bridge that once led from the old Irving Power Plant nearly to the headwaters of the creek. This allowed rescuers to get to within 400 yards of Fossil Springs Trail, which generates the bulk of the rescues every year. The road therefore dramatically reduced rescue times.

The combination of FR708 from Strawberry and the power plant service road made it possible to complete most rescues within 90 minutes, usually with only a handful of rescuers. Now, rescues often take seven hours and more than a dozen rescuers. The rescuers often have to hike 4.5 miles, 1,500 feet down the Fossil Springs Trail, then haul victims out the same way. This poses a danger for both victims and rescuers in the summer with temperatures in the lower canyon often rise above 100 degrees.

Finally, the deteriorating condition of FR708 and the power plant service road makes it much harder for the Forest Service to patrol the springs. It also makes it much harder to get firefighters into the canyon to prevent a fire from running up the slope and threatening Strawberry, said Morris.

“The 490 persons rescued in Fossil Creek in the last two years, along with the four fatalities, clearly illustrate that a public safety crisis exists in Fossil Creek that must be addressed by the Forest Service,” wrote Morris.

Morris noted that the Forest Service should first reduce the need for rescues and then ensure emergency agencies can respond rapidly. “The public will not accept any hindrance to a rapid response. “

Morris noted that Gila County had offered to do basic maintenance on FR708, including clearing clogged drains, installing new drains where needed, fixing eroded areas and blading the road to make it once again passable.

The Coconino National Forest initially agreed to the proposal, but canceled the arrangements without explanation just days before the county planned to start work.

The Forest Service representatives did not return calls on those claims prior to press time.

The Forest Service recently released a list of alternative management plans for Fossil Creek. The “Preferred Alternative” E includes no significant discussion of the problem posed by frequent rescues and does not propose any immediate plan to reopen or begin to maintain FR708 or the old Irving Power Plant Road.

However, the preferred plan leaves the door open to eventually opening FR708 from Strawberry to off-road vehicles. However, Forest Service officials have said they would first have to spend several million dollars stabilizing slopes above the road so no rocks could roll down onto it.

The preferred alternative would bar swimming in the big pool under a popular waterfall, where four fatalities and many rescues have occurred.

However, the plan would leave open the Fossil Springs Trail, where Morris said the bulk of the difficult, dangerous and time-consuming rescues have taken place.

Morris complained the Forest Service also ignored pleas to include language on the Fossil Creek website and permits warning people about the rigors of the Fossil Springs Trail.

“A serious public safety crisis clearly exists in Fossil Creek that must be addressed immediately by the Forest Service.

“I also trust the Forest Service understands the heavy burden that is placed on rescue agencies, the unrecoverable costs involved and the stripping of emergency services from local communities and agencies,” Morris concluded.

Contact the editor at

paleshire@payson.com