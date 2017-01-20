Breaking News

January 20, 2017

Honesty Appreciated

As of Friday, January 20, 2017

On Jan. 6, we went to Walmart and when we left the store we forgot our Verizon tablet we had used in the photo area.

We just want to give a big “thank you” to the person who was so honest and took it to customer service.

Will Weegens

