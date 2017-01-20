Honesty Appreciated

On Jan. 6, we went to Walmart and when we left the store we forgot our Verizon tablet we had used in the photo area.
We just want to give a big “thank you” to the person who was so honest and took it to customer service.
Will Weegens
Friday January 20, 2017
Wrestling tournament postponed January 20, 2017
Advertisement
On Jan. 6, we went to Walmart and when we left the store we forgot our Verizon tablet we had used in the photo area.
We just want to give a big “thank you” to the person who was so honest and took it to customer service.
Will Weegens
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID