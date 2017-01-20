John And Kathy Tiautschold Heroes Of Education

The Payson Unified School District board recognized John and Kathy Tiautschold as Heroes of Education at its Jan. 9 meeting.

The Tiautscholds are a retired couple from the Chicago area that moved the Rim Country, then decided to volunteer.

Kathy, a former teacher volunteers at Payson Elementary School once a week. She listens to students read, and has teachers give her their spelling lists in advance in order to transfer them to Braille to review with students the next week.

The teachers she has worked with comment on how the children light up when they hear she is coming to work with them.

“She is always open to suggestions from the classroom teacher about how to better help the students, and takes her responsibilities for the students very seriously,” said PUSD Superintendent Greg Wyman. “She bonds with the students that are chosen to read with her, and they know she truly cares about them.”

Her husband, John, faithfully brings her every week, and the office staff looks forward to seeing their smiling faces every Thursday morning.

But volunteering wasn’t enough.

This year, despite all the programs and shopping sprees for families by the Elks, Masons and other nonprofits, there was still a need beyond what they could supply.

“After seeing the need of some of our students at PES, John and Kathy approached our health specialist to see if they could adopt a family for Christmas,” said Wyman. “One of our PES families greatly benefited from their generosity. They are a great example of the generosity of the retired members in our community in Payson.”

The board presented the Tiautscholds with a certificate of appreciation.

