Land Up For Grabs

Emboldened with a change in the White House, House Republicans this month approved a rules change with a party-line vote that could make it easier for federal lands to be transferred to states and other entities.

The concept is particularly significant for the West and Arizona, with much land held by the federal government through a combination of national forests, national parks and monuments, national conservation lands and Bureau of Land Management lands.

Similar legislation has been proposed on the state level in Arizona in recent years, but has not made it past the governor’s desk. The changes approved by the House would waive current requirements to analyze how the transfer would affect federal revenues.

Some Republicans, like House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop, feel state and local governments will be more responsive to local concerns about federal lands, which justifies more land transfers.

In some cases, lack of upkeep of federal lands imposes a burden on surrounding areas, House Natural Resources Committee spokeswoman Molly Bock told The Washington Post.

“Allowing communities to actually manage and use these lands will generate not only state and local income tax but also federal tax revenues,” she said, referring to using lands for ranching, mining and harvesting timber.

The change still needs Senate approval, but outdoors enthusiasts and environmental groups say states don’t have the resources to manage federal lands and the move could harm the country’s natural resources, impede recreation and endanger wildlife.

Making the proposal even more complicated, Rep. Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for interior secretary, has traditionally opposed the idea of federal land divestiture to states, but did vote to approve the change in the House.

The sprawling Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest covers a vast 4,300 square miles, is home to 450 miles of rivers — including the headwaters of the Black, San Francisco and Little Colorado rivers — and is considered to have some of the best fishing and hunting in the southwestern United States.

Apache County Supervisor Doyel Shamley, who consulted with local governments and agencies with his company Veritas Research before taking office, said state control would help by better using federal land.

“We lack the power to fully develop our lands,” he said. In Apache County, Shamley said, “we only have 11 percent of the land mass that’s taxable to provide income for 100 percent of the county.”

Shamley believes national forests and lands managed by the BLM could be better handled by the states.

He made no comment on where the state would get the money to manage the federal lands. The Forest Service current spends $2 billion annually fighting wildfires and millions annually in Arizona on thinning and controlled burns. Nonetheless, Shamley said the state would do a better job of managing the forests.

“The feds can’t afford it either,” he said of wildfire. “It’s a constant conundrum.”

Shamley was optimistic about the opportunity for more local control, and commented that the exclusion of tribal lands, national monuments and other protected areas gave it “a limited scope,” the would be manageable for the state.

“Is it perfect? No. Is it doable? Yes.”

“Is it the end-all fix? I don’t know.”

Some of the White Mountains’ legislative delegation have proposed measures revolving around the same idea in recent years.

Arizona Representatives Bob Thorpe and Brenda Barton, whose District 6 includes part of the White Mountains, Payson and Flagstaff, both proposed legislation in the Arizona House to require the federal government to hand over land to Arizona.

Thorpe’s House Bill 2176, proposed in the 2015 session, would have required the federal government to turn over all lands that do not serve a purpose outlined in the U.S. Constitution, including national forests and national monuments, among other federal lands.

That measure would have also allowed the attorney general to sue the federal government to get land in 2022, subject to funding at the state level.

The federal government owns 42 percent of the land in the state, according to a 2012 State Land Department report.

Impact on recreation

“Anytime there’s even a whisper of anybody that wants to transfer federal lands to the states, you’re going to raise the ire and the hackles of the outdoor community,” said Buzz Hettick, lobbyist for Backcountry Hunter and Anglers.

Ryan Busse, national board chairman for the organization, which advocates for recreation on public lands, said opening the door for public lands to be divested could be a mistake.

“Codified by Theodore Roosevelt more than a century ago and polished by successive presidents, our public estate is unquestionably valuable, playing a central role in the $646 billion that is annually generated by outdoor recreation in the United States.”

And it’s not just a monetary threat, Busse said. “No state is prepared to maintain forest roads, fight wildfires and control weeds.”