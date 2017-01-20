Nami Offers Support For Mentally Ill In Payson

Thank you to Vera Eccols, for courageously coming forward to share her story in the Jan. 6, 2017 Roundup and to reporter Michele Nelson for her coverage of the tragic story of Vera’s son Jeff.

Mental illness doesn’t just affect the person suffering from the illness; it also affects the person’s family and community.

Ms. Eccols’ son suffers from schizophrenia, a serious mental illness that interferes with a person’s ability to think clearly, manage emotions, make decisions and relate to others.

Schizophrenia is far more prevalent than muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and other conditions that we hear more about.

Other mental disorders add to the mix.

Bipolar disorder affects 2.6 percent of adults in the U.S.

And almost 7 percent of us have experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year.

There is often a mental illness connection to some of the most serious challenges facing our community — homelessness, incarceration, substance abuse, self-harm, suicide and family dysfunction.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is committed to improving the lives of the mentally ill through education, advocacy, research and support. Payson is blessed to have a NAMI chapter in town.

Because NAMI believes that supportive families and communities aid greatly in the recovery of those with mental illness, NAMI offers classes and support groups for family and close friends as well as those suffering from a mental disorder.

All programs are free for participants.

• NAMI Payson is a local affiliate that currently offers three programs in Rim Country. Family to Family Class provides family members with communication and problem-solving techniques, coping mechanisms and the self-care skills needed to deal with their loved one’s mental illness.

• NAMI Basics is for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illness.

• NAMI Family Support Group is a monthly support group for family members.

NAMI Payson is working to bring more NAMI programs to our area and to increase the number of NAMI members.

We are a number that counts. We are a number that is willing to fight stigma and end the silence that often deters people from seeking help. To learn more about NAMI, NAMI Payson or our current programs, call 928-301-9140, email namipayson@yahoo.com or visit nami.org. We are also on Facebook at NAMI Payson.

By fighting stigma, providing education and offering support, we can work together to improve the lives of those with mental illness and make our community a healthier one.

NAMI — providing a voice and support for those with mental illness and those who love them.