One Last Journey With Lobo

Lobo leaned against me, deep in the cold dark — with dawn but a distant hope. I patted his head, chilled in my heavy coat and flannel PJs.

“It’s all right,” I said, tear tracks cooling quickly down my cheeks.

Too weary to stand unaided, he labored for breath — one muscular gasp at a time. We both knew he could not lie down and still breathe.

A month ago, the vet gently suggested I put him down. She said he likely had lymphatic cancer, which had caused fluid to accumulate between his chest wall and his lungs, inexorably constricting his breath. She said he might last five days.

But she didn’t know Lobo very well.

Maybe I should have put him down then. But I couldn’t bear to let him go — to give up the sight of him, the warm comfort of his wolf hair — each one tipped in black, brown in the middle and creamy white at the base. And he had seemed all right. Granted, he was short of breath. But his ears still shot forward when the coyotes called — and he still wagged when I got home.

So when he wouldn’t eat his dog food, we fed him turkey or anything else he would eat from the table. He’d never begged, preferring to wait with dignity for whatever came his way. Now he put his big chin on the table while we ate — adapting to his new privileges readily enough.

He had his quirks, of course. I couldn’t leave dishes in the sink. He’d feign disinterest, then when I left the room, hop lightly up on the kitchen counter and clean the dishes with a tongue the size of a throw rug.

On one Thanksgiving, he nearly got the turkey out the doggie door.

No doubt — he was a born thief. But he didn’t beg. He had his principles.

We’d negotiated our relationship, from our first meeting on the streets of Tucson — when he came loping along all teeth and ribs. My soon-to-be daughter-in-law ran into her apartment and brought out a can of cat food for the scruffy scavenger — and, well, the rest is history.

I never qualified as his master — never felt like I owned him. He just decided to stay with me. He would scale the six-foot block wall around the yard and run off through the desert — then come back to the front door when he was ready.

In the beginning, I tried to leash him. He didn’t object, exactly — but refused to do his business on the leash. So I finally risked letting him loose. He would disappear, but always reappear. He kept track of me, emerging from the brush from unexpected directions. Once he came tearing out of the brush with a pack of pissed off javelina on his tail. He came straight back to me, with the javelina in tow. I climbed a tree.

We had an understanding, he would do a few tricks, mostly to humor me — but only until he got bored. On the rare occasions I got mad at him, he reacted with mournful disappointment, as though he’d expected better of me.

If he ever thought I has having an argument, he would come and place himself between me and whoever. He stood there calmly, saying with his stance, “can’t we all get along?”

When I first learned he was a wolf hybrid, I thought I’d have to get rid of him. I have grandchildren. I’d always heard you can’t trust hybrids. But then Ilana came to visit when she was about 4. Lobo was laying on the kitchen floor when she walked over and started exploring his big wolf ears with her tiny fingers. He rolled his eyes and twitched. Then she lay on top of him. He heaved a great, long-suffering sigh — but made no effort to get up.

Lobo made a better man of me, just watching him.

Mostly though, we went on adventures. We swam creeks, we climbed mountains, we went snowshoeing. He scrambled up rock walls, dove into lakes, ran into the surf, chased elk, kept up with the fleeting shadow of ravens. He expressed joy from his gleaming, brown eyes to the quivering black tip of his bushy tail. I got a contact high from his joy. He traveled with me for 12 years, but it seems but a moment — like my life.

He forgave me even my most glaring faults.

He saw me through my very hardest times.

He greeted me in every doorway.

And now in the cold dark, he leaned against me — unafraid. Perhaps he sought comfort. Perhaps he sought to comfort me.

“It’s all right,” I said, caressing his silken ears. “You’re such a good dog.”

He groaned then, half sat, then sank to his belly. I sank to the frozen flagstone beside him, half crooning, half crying.

He lay on his side — the first time in days. I held his head in my lap. His breath slowed, stilled, came again after a timeless moment. Then again, twice more. Then nothing.

So I sat with Lobo as the dawn stole over us, stroking his perfect fur.

He ran his race clear to the end, never faltering, never complaining, never shirking.

That’s all any of us can do.

And sometimes, perhaps, make it out the dog door with the turkey.

