Wrestling Tournament Postponed

Note: After Friday's paper was printed the Tim Van Horn Memorial Wrestling Tournament scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 was postponed because of the expected winter storm. The tournament has been rescheduled as a one-day event on Friday, Jan. 27.

When Bryan Burke took over as Payson’s head wrestling coach before this season began, he focused on ways to celebrate the rich history of the Longhorns’ program.

High on his To Do List was restoring the name of the only tournament Payson hosts each season. So what had been called the Payson Invitational the past seven years is once again the Tim Van Horn Memorial Wrestling Tournament.

This weekend’s event is a major fundraiser for the wrestling program. Proceeds from the ticket sales — $5 per day or $8 for a tournament pass — and concession sales go to the program.

The 21-team event originally scheduled for Jan. 20-21 at Wilson Dome has been rescheduled as a one-day event on Jan. 27.

The tournament began as the Payson Invitational in the 1970s under legendary coach Dennis Pirch.

But after the death of longtime program supporter Tim Van Horn in an automobile accident in 1988, the tournament was renamed in his honor beginning in 1991. His sons, Ansel and Doyle, both wrestled at Payson.

The name remained the same for 19 years before it was changed back to the Payson Invitational in 2010. That 2010 tournament was canceled because of a snowstorm.

Now Burke wants to return to honoring Van Horn, making this the 20th Tim Van Horn Memorial Wrestling Tournament.

“Tim was a big supporter of the program and a couple of his sons were state champs,” Burke said. “I didn’t know him personally, but from what I understand he was a great guy that was passionate about wrestling.

“When they changed it back to Payson Invitational, I know some people were upset. I know it means a lot to the community who really follow Payson wrestling to put his name back on it. Bringing back the name is a tip of the hat to our supporters in the community.”

The tournament is traditionally one of the toughest in the state, featuring a number of big schools competing with smaller schools like Payson.

Members of the Van Horn family typically present the Tim Van Horn Outstanding Wrestler Award to one of the most deserving wrestlers. Burke was the recipient of the last award as a senior in 2009.

As originally scheduled, the individual tournament features pools, so wrestlers are guaranteed four or five bouts.

It's unclear how many teams will participate in the rescheduled tournament.

The list of teams committed to the original dates include four from Division 1 — Gilbert, Gilbert Highland, Laveen Cesar Chavez and Scottsdale Desert Mountain.

Also signed up were five Division 2 schools — Gilbert Williams Field, Phoenix Barry Goldwater, Phoenix Sierra Linda, Poston Butte and Tempe McClintock.

Seven Division 3 schools — Payson, Apache Junction, Flagstaff Coconino, Goodyear Estrella Foothills, Show Low, Snowflake and Yuma — were also committed to be here.

Rounding out the list are five Division 4 schools — Eagar Round Valley, Eloy Santa Cruz, Fountain Hills, Globe and Thatcher.