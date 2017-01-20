Storms Bear Down On Rim Country

A second winter storm expected this weekend will probably bring only a couple of inches of snow to Payson by Saturday, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

However, the storm will most likely dump more than a foot of snow on Christopher Creek, Pine, Strawberry and Tonto Village.

The series of storms through Saturday night could leave two feet of snow up on the Rim in places like Rimtop Trails and Happy Jack.

The Weather Service for a time expected the Friday-Saturday storm to dump more snow on Payson, but revised its forecast as the storms developed.

The first storm hit last night and was supposed to bring snow down to around 5,000 feet — with perhaps an inch in Payson depending on precise conditions.

A second storm should hit tonight continuing through Saturday. The Rim will bear the brunt of that storm, with the chance of an inch or two in Payson — but 8-12 inches in higher Rim Country locations like Pine and Christopher Creek.

The snowline should break right at about Payson’s elevation, making the forecast uncertain for that altitude. “A minor change in the storm dynamics will have a large impact on the amount of snow measured,” for areas like Payson, according to the forecast.

“Expect very heavy snowfall (above 5,000-6,000 feet) and strong winds gusting to 30 miles per hour Friday night and into early Saturday, with extremely dangerous travel conditions. Snow levels will generally be around 5,000 feet, falling to around 4,000-4,500 feet toward the tail end of the event,” according to the Weather Service.

The forecast calls for the storm to move through the region on Saturday. But Sunday’s clearing will likely offer only a brief respite, with another storm hitting on Monday — this one with snow levels to 4,000 feet.

Despite the succession of storms, Roosevelt Lake remains just 42 percent full. On Wednesday, Tonto Creek, the Verde River and the Salt River were all flowing far above normal as the combination of rainfall and melting snow rushed downstream.