Change A Pet's Life Day Is Jan. 24

January is the first month of the New Year; a time to look ahead and work toward making the rest of the year the best it can be. If by chance you’re thinking of making a New Year’s resolution that falls along the lines of wanting to make a difference or even being a hero, we have just the thing for you: Change a Pet’s Life Day. This holiday takes place on January 24 and is a great time to make a difference, not only for your community but for homeless pets in need.

Change a Pet’s Life Day was originally created to try and encourage pet adoptions and highlight all of the good deeds done by volunteers and shelter/rescue workers. Over the years it’s gained popularity and is now celebrated by a number of humane societies, shelters and rescues around the country. Participating in activities that can help change the lives of homeless pets is not only extremely easy to do, but is also very rewarding for the animals and for the people joining in.

You may be asking yourself, how can I help? What are some things that animals in shelters need? Here are a few ideas that can really make a difference:

Adopt. Adopting is of course the first thing people think of when they want to change a pet’s life. Getting a homeless pet out of a stressful shelter environment and giving them a warm, loving home is one of the greatest things you can do. Of course, sometimes adoption comes with its fair share of things that need to be considered before bringing a new pet into your home. “Am I at a point in my life when I can care for this pet?” “How will my current pets react to a new house mate?” “Can I keep a pet where I live?” “Is having a pet a good option for me?” All of these questions and more are good to keep in mind when bringing a new animal into your life. However, if there are no hurdles between you and getting a new pet, go for it! Bringing a new pet home can be a very rewarding experience for both the adopter and the adoptee.

Donate. Donations are key to keeping any animal shelter going. Many animal shelters or rescues are non-profit organizations, so having the funds to be able to feed, heal and care for the animals can be a struggle. A lot, if not most, of the work and care we can provide homeless animals is all thanks to the generous donations we receive from people who want to make a difference in the lives of homeless pets. Donations can help an animal receive a necessary surgery or medicine, they can help provide animals with food, give them toys and treats to enjoy, a warm bed to lie in, and can even help keep their temporary home, the shelter, maintained, functioning and comfortable for them while they wait to find their forever homes. In-kind donations are important as well — bags or cans of food, blankets, towels, dish soap, paper towels, poop scoops — you name it, chances are shelters need it. Anything and everything donated helps shelters in their mission to provide the best care they can for the animals who need it.

Volunteer. Sometimes the best thing someone can donate is their time. A lot of the animals in the care of shelters could really benefit from one-on-one time with humans who want to be around them. Just having someone to go on walks with, play fetch or chasing games with, and even simple brushing can mean the world to a homeless dog or cat. Animals who are less outgoing can benefit from volunteers giving them time; sometimes just sitting in a cat room or kennel with a shy dog and reading can be beneficial as it helps them get used to the sight, smell and sound of humans as well as helping them build trust with people in general. There are also always opportunities that help in the day-to-day grind of working in a shelter; doing laundry, answering phones, helping with off site adoption events and other projects that help the shelter raise funds or stay functioning. The Resale Store at 501 W. Main St. always has a huge need for volunteers. Any amount of time donated not only means the world to the animals, but to the staff as well.

These are just a few of the ways people can help better the lives of unwanted animals and the people who work with them. No amount of help is too small — donations of pocket change, donated time, and even just visiting shelters or liking a post on Facebook can make all of the difference. Changing a pet’s life is not only one of the easiest things you can do during the New Year, but it is also one of the most rewarding.

Adoptable Pets

Following are just two of the wonderful pets currently available for adoption at the shelter. Meet them at 605 W. Wilson Ct. Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call us at 928-474-5590 or visit www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.

CAPTAIN

I am a younger gentleman still working on my manners. I LOVE to play and would appreciate a family that wants to take the time to teach me how to be the perfect dog. No small dogs for me though; they are scary! I would love to climb into your lap and keep you warm for the cold, winter months. I hear my staff make fun of me sometimes for the sounds that come out of my big body. They say I have the voice of a Chihuahua in the body of a cow … how rude! I also hear them call me names like “squishy face” and “Captain Cuddles.” Come meet me and I will show you around my temporary home … and hopefully you can take me to your home for some play time!

BRITTA

My name means strong and that’s exactly what I am; a strong little girl who will take on anything she can handle. If you give me a rope toy or squeaky toy, I could keep myself entertained for a while. But not too long because I adore having company! I am still a puppy so I could use some guidance and training. It may take the right person since I can be a handful at times. In my down time, I love curling up and sitting in anyone’s lap. You can also catch me playing in a small pool on those hot days where you just need to cool down. What are you waiting for? Ask to take me outside so we can play!