How I Became An 'Artist'

Part 2

Last week I told how it came about that we had a base house on RAF Upper Heyford in England filled with empty walls, but couldn’t find anything to hang on them that we could afford. So Garrett — the nutcase — looked at an expensive print of a ship and said, “Hell! I could paint a ship that good!”

So I got a piece of canvas, dug out an unused painting set I had bought for Lolly sometime or other, and painted my brains out, thereby producing what is undoubtedly the world’s worst painting of a ship. And I can prove it too because I still have it around here somewhere.

And then I did something I have done many times when I faced the reality that here was something else about which I knew absolutely nothing.

I got a book.

To cut straight to the chase, six months later, having amazed myself by actually starting to produce some things that I thought might be worth looking at, I stopped one morning as I was leaving the house and picked up one of them, thinking I’d take it to work and let some of the guys see it. Just for laughs, of course.

Can you imagine my surprise when the first guy I showed to said, “Hey! That’s good! Want to sell it?”

“Gee!” I told him. “I couldn’t sell one of my paintings. It would be like selling one of my kids.”

Then I had an idea. “I suppose I could paint a copy of it for you.”

“Great! How much would you want?”

Well, there was another poser. “I don’t know,” I told him. “What do you think it’s worth?”

“Would 40 bucks cover it?”

It sure did! I was amazed to find that it only took me a few hours to crank out a copy. It came to about 16 bucks an hour — in 1970! My whole month’s salary as an Air Force master sergeant came to a nice, neat $867 a month.

What really got me, though, was that a half dozen of the other guys in my outfit wanted a copy too! It was a painting of the Houses of Parliament caught in the dying rays of the setting sun, seen from across the Thames where the famous old Embankment swept across the foreground with its spiral columned lampposts and white stone balustrade outlined against the soft red glow. I liked it, but I didn’t think anyone besides me would want to own it.

I loved painting scenes like that, ones where details loomed out of the dark, carried on simple strokes of earth tone pigment — shades of ochre, sienna, and umber with highlights of amber, gold, yellow, and venetian red. Sometimes a painting included some herringbone cirrus clouds trailing across the sky in the last softly glowing rays of the day. There wasn’t a trace of cold colors in anything I painted at first, not a trace; everything was seen in the warm, soft colors of day morphing into night.

Later on I painted another scene along the Embankment, a young couple, obviously very much in love, standing close together with only their backs showing. Her left leg was bent backward and people always shook their heads when I showed them that her leg was just a single stroke of paint and all the rest they saw of it was in their mind’s eye.

You know what, Johnny? I sold those two scenes so many times I have long since lost track of how many copies I painted. I never went up in price, although some of the other 200 paintings I sold went for $150 to $200. In three years I made well over $10,000 and even won first prize in the all-county art exhibit — much to my amazement!

There’s more to say here, but not about me — about you. The trouble is there’s not enough room left to say it, so I guess I’ll have to postpone it until next week.

See you then.