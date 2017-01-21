The Importance Of A Living Trust

If a person owns more than $50,000 of property in Arizona, it’s time to consider a living trust, explained Gene Adams president and founder of Alpha Omega Family Services.

Gene and his wife Judy stopped by Payson on Jan. 6 to introduce local folks to the value of a living trust.

Without a trust, all the assets must go through a probate period with the courts — a long, tedious and expensive process, explained Gene.

“An average probate lasts five to 12 months. It costs money — accounting fees, appraisal fees, and attorneys fees,” said Gene. “The true number (to the estate) is 8 to 10 percent of the market value of your real estate ... (and) probate is public.”

But the most powerful reason to have a living trust remains controlling what happens after death and easing the transition of property to the heirs.

“Planning now can ward off financial catastrophe,” said Gene. “If you are not proactive, somebody has to do it.”

Gene said many come to him and say, “I’m fine, I have a will.”

The problem with a will, said Gene, is that it can be contested. Once contested, the assets remain in limbo as the court sorts out the difficulties — and the lawyers pocket a lot of money.

Gene had horror story after horror story of families battling over property as inconsequential as a lamp.

“Thirty percent of wills get contested,” said Gene.

He said in the case of the lamp, two sisters each heard from their dementia-afflicted mother that they would be bequeathed a certain lamp.

When the mother died, she had not specifically written out instructions about the lamp.

So the sisters argued over who would get the lamp. From that point on, they refused to speak to one another.

Gene said a living trust fixes that uncertainty left by a will. It is a legal document created to hold a person’s assets.

“This document contains your instructions for what you want to happen to your assets when you die,” said Gene.

Gene and the staff at Alpha Omega offer a package with a living trust, will and other documents to help a person negotiate the end of life health care and business decisions for less than what lawyers charge people who came to the seminar.

One couple paid $4,000 to have an arguably complicated multi-property multi-state trust put into place.

But even their lawyer forgot to put all of their assets into the name of the trust — a critical piece of the estate planning puzzle, explained Gene.

Gene said Alpha Omega will work with clients to make sure all of their assets, from homes, cars, and boats, to furniture and jewelry are in the name of the trust so no property will fall into probate.

If Rim Country residents are personally interested in learning more about Alpha Omega, they can check out the website at www.LearnLivingTrust.com

Write an email at: info@LearnLivingTrust.com or call 800-350-6376.

Judy said if Rim Country groups would like to request a seminar they may call 800-350-6376.