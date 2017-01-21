Payson Faces Fire Danger

After years of inaction, Payson hopes to overhaul its fire codes and spur community education and action in clearing brush and creating a Firewise community.

The town has scheduled a work study session at 4 p.m. next Tuesday in the council chambers on how to protect residents from wildfire.

The agenda deals with all things fire.

The council will hear from Vice Mayor Fred Carpenter and Jim Tye, chair of the ad hoc Payson Volunteer FireWise Committee, on cleaning up homes and lots to meet Firewise standards. Fire experts say brush clearing and trimming trees that overhang houses can dramatically reduce the risks posed by an approaching wildfire, which can throw huge, glowing embers onto homes and lots from as much as a mile away from the fire line.

Fire Chief David Staub will then discuss the Wildlife Urban Interface code and how the town could adopt various parts of the code to protect the community. The fire department recommended the town adopt a WUI code similar to those already in place in Prescott and Flagstaff, but the town council essentially shelved the issue.

All residents are encouraged to attend, learn about Firewise and weigh in on code changes, Carpenter said.

Fire experts agree it isn’t a question of if a devastating wildfire will occur in the Rim Country, but when.

Mostly overgrown forests surround the town. The Forest Service has conducted prescribed burns in patches, but most of the area is filled with a dense forest ripe for a major wildfire.

Even fires miles away from town pose a threat as the wind has been known to carry embers for miles, landing on pine-needle-covered rooftops and starting a fire.

Officials point out that many lots in Payson remain badly overgrown, with trees growing up against homes, limbs overhanging roofs, yards choked with manzanita brush, pine needles littered across yards and firewood stored underneath porches. Those conditions make it easy for a fire to jump from home to home.

Firewise promotes clearing brush back, removing dead trees and creating a more park-like looking yard instead of a jungle.

Tye said there is the misconception that Firewise means “moonscaping” a yard by removing the trees and brush. But a Firewise yard can still feature lush vegetation.

A swath of land east of the library is a good example of what a Firewise area looks like. It was cleared several years ago.

Carpenter said he does not believe in heavy-handed government and hopes by educating residents about the dangers of wildfires and how they can Firewise their homes residents will voluntarily clean up.

For residents that cannot afford or are physically unable to clean their yards, they are looking at ways to get volunteers or grant money to do the work.

Carpenter said that he hopes to see a cultural shift in the way the entire community thinks about forest fires.

“It is the biggest danger facing the town,” he said.

Staub Tuesday is expected to discuss code amendments, such as vegetation management. Code changes would not be retroactive and not impact existing properties.

Learn more about fire on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. at town hall.

