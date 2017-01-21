Thorpe: Ban Studies Of 'Social Justice.'

Rep. Bob Thorpe’s (R-Flagstaff) bill to prevent schools and universities from offering classes touching on “social justice” met with a quick end.

But after the bill gained national headlines, House Education Chairman Paul Boyer said he wouldn’t give Thorpe’s HB2120 a hearing. That kills the bill unless it comes back later in the session as a strike-all bill, replacing the content of another bill that has already cleared committee.

Rep. Thorpe, who represents Rim Country, said the bill is intended to bar classes that promote resentment based on race, religion, politics or other factors.

However, educators said the bill threatened academic freedom and by threatening to cut off 10 percent of a school’s funding would likely scare teachers and schools away from teaching topics like the Civil War, slavery, Native American history, civil rights or other legitimate topics.

Rep. Thorpe commented in an email to the Roundup, “HB 2120 does not prohibit any class, it simply stops taxpayer funding of classes that discriminate. As of right now, it’s simply an idea.”

Although as of right now, it’s apparently a dead idea.

The bill threatened to reduce overall state payments by 10 percent to any university, community college or K-12 school that violates its provisions.

The bill would expand the scope of an existing state law that bars teaching K-12 classes that “promote ethnic solidarity” or “promote resentment toward a race or class of people.”

The Arizona Legislature passed that law largely to force the Tucson Unified School District to drop a class on Mexican American history and culture. Critics said the class focused too much on grievances and discrimination. Supporters said students in the class had lower dropout rates and higher test scores than similar students who didn’t take the class. The Tucson school district remains overwhelmingly Hispanic.

The school district fought the ban and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has made a preliminary ruling saying there is evidence the 2015 law was passed for discriminatory reasons and appears to illegally interfere with the rights of students to get information.

Thorpe’s bill would have substantially increase the scope of that already challenged law, with broader language and applying it to higher education as well.

The ban would apply to any classes, events or on-campus activities that “negatively target specific nationalities or countries.”

Critics noted that any discussion of discrimination would probably rely on the assumption that “social justice” was good and discrimination a violation of that concept. Nor could a teacher avoid talking about slavery or civil rights or violations of human rights without running the risk of touching on either social justice, promoting ethnic solidarity or even stoking resentment directed against certain groups.

In proposing the bill, Thorpe cited as an example of a class he wants to ban a course like one on “Whiteness and White Theory” at Arizona State University. In that course, students talk about the way in which the everyday language and assumptions of a society promote the idea of racial or class privilege. The course relies, in part, on a textbook called “The Everyday Language of White Racism.” Thorpe said such courses divide people rather than teaching them anything useful.

