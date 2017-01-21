Wondering About Water Once Again On Lots Of Minds

The hot topic of discussion in the post office, market, cafes and waterin’ holes the past week has been the status of the two original Milk Ranch wells.

The debate was most likely stirred by production reports posted on the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District website that showed neither of the two costly wells was producing much water and what Milk Ranch I and II was producing was sandy and gritty. Published minutes of the Dec. 15 PSWID board meeting showing members were considering three ways of getting the wells to produce clean, clear water also added fervor to the controversy.

Options to fix the wells include hiring a hydrologist to figure out where the sand comes from, installing a filtration system and abandoning two of the three Milk Ranch wells and drilling a new well.

PSWID customers have been weighing in with their opinions on what should be done with the MR I and II, but it will be board members who make the final decision.

During a Jan. 5 board meeting Maher Hazine was named board chairman, Tom Weeks was tapped vice chairman, Sharon Hillman was voted in as treasurer and Larry Bagshaw was chosen secretary. Also at the meeting, Hillman was named the seventh and final board member joining other new members Forrest McCoy and Robert Arbuthnot

Science projects on display

The public will have the opportunity to critique the work of Pine Strawberry School’s aspiring young scientists when the students’ science fair projects go on public display Feb. 1 to 10 inside the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library.

“Everyone is welcome,” invites Library Director Becky Waer.

Pine Strawberry School fair winners qualify for the Gila County regional showdown to be held March 7 in the Bullion Plaza Museum in Miami.

First place finishers there earn prestigious ducats to the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair (AzSEF) on April 12 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The state competition pits first place winners from district, county and regional science fairs around Arizona against one another. At stake are thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.

State winners in the senior division are eligible to advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair May 14-19 in Los Angeles. Pine-Strawberry, however, does not have a senior high school program so the only way for local students to qualify for a trip to La La Land is by turning in a performance impressive enough to convince state judges to award an entry as an observer.

Those type invitations are rare, but two years ago Jerusha Paine, then a 14-year-old, eighth-grader, earned a ticket to the national finals with an impressive study on algae amphidinium.

In addition to the project earning Jerusha a national fair trip, it was first in the earlier school, county and state fairs.

The study, entered in the Cellular and Molecular Biology classification, focused on how different kinds of light affected the growth of Amphidinium.

It was particularly relevant locally because Amphidinium forms harmful algae blooms that can kill marine life in the Rim Country.

Makenzie Aguon, Shayla Chester, Melody Larson, Windy Paine, McKenna Alford, Doyle Figueroa, Jacob Roberts and Cash York, Hazel Brooks, Raci Miranda, Emma Paine, Joerge Ramirez and Lexi Ward are other Pine Strawberry students who have done well in local, county and state fairs.

For science fair projects, students must adhere to the Scientific Method which is:

Observe — Look around and ask questions.

Hypothesize — Make a guess at the answer.

Experiment — Prove the hypothesis by testing it.

Draw a Conclusion — Think about the evidence.

Still underpaid

Governor Doug Ducey’s Jan. 9 State of the State address gave hope to underpaid and overworked public school teachers that they would be receiving meaningful raises next school year.

But on Jan. 13 when the new budget was unveiled, educators’ optimism was squashed — Ducey is offering the average Arizona teacher a $900 per year raise and that is by 2022.

Next year’s raises for teachers will be a whopping four-tenths of a percent.

Former Payson High School wrestling coach and teacher Casey Woodall, now teaching at his Morenci alma mater, expressed his frustration on Facebook posting, “2 percent over five years. Gee, thanks buddy.”

The National Education Association put the average teacher salary in Arizona at $45,477 — the lowest in the nation. With about 60,000 teachers in the state, the budget’s first year funding is only $225 per teacher.

That amount certainly won’t achieve the governor’s goal of “recognizing and rewarding the work of our teachers” as he promised in his State of the State address.

The budget, however, does include a $1,000 bonus for new teachers who work at schools in which 60 percent of students receive free or reduced price lunches.

There is also in the budget a clause that forgives student loans taken out by those who teach science, math and special education.

With the budget almost a done deal, it’s possible the governor’s cronies can argue teacher raises are a step in the right direction, but if so, it’s a baby step.

Wind chime raffle

Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library patrons are lining up to purchase raffle tickets that have as a prize a magnificent wind chime Strawberry resident Paul Paul skillfully designed and built.

The wind chime, which is on display in the library, will obviously become a treasured family heirloom and conversation piece.

Tickets are six for $5 or 15 for $10. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the library.

Also at the library, Movie Madness continues Wednesday, Feb. 22 with the showing of “The Lion Guard: Life In The Pride Lands.” The movie is rated PG and is 115 minutes in length. Children should bring their own pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Story Time for children will be held at 10:15 a.m. each Wednesday during January and Artist in Training sessions are held all day each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Wii is available all opening hours each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Read America, read

Thanks to programs like “Read Across America” tens of thousands youngsters across the country have learned to read.

RAA’s mantra is “You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.”

Among the activities Read Across America hosts is the nationwide reading celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which begins annually in early March. Across the country schools, libraries and community centers participate by bringing together children and books.

RAA officials say it’s a natural to celebrate Dr. Seuss because he epitomizes a love of children and learning.

It is widely accepted in educational circles that his rhymes make his books effective tools for teaching young people the basic skills they need to be successful.

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library will join the nationwide celebration by hosting, Feb. 28 to March 4, Dr. Seuss’ Birthday.

During the local library’s celebration, there is a display of all Dr. Seuss books available locally. After leafing through the books on display, children have the opportunity to complete an activity sheet and turn it in for a raffle ticket for drawings for Dr. Seuss books and other prizes.

The drawings will be held at 2 p.m. daily. Students do not need to be present to win.

Dr. Seuss’ birthday is also expected to be celebrated at Pine Strawberry School. In the past a bevy of enthusiastic and civic-minded Zane Grey Kiwanis Club members showed up bright and early armed with lessons and games aimed at motivating students to read.

Trail work tomorrow

Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trails Committee volunteers will be doing work on the Pine-Strawberry Trail (Trail #15) tomorrow, Jan. 21 and again on Feb. 4 and 18. Work each of the three days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is the county access road just to the north of 3778 Mohawk Drive in Pine. Volunteers should bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Committee member Mike Brandt anticipates that sometime during the next two months, the group will receive a Recreational Trails Grant, which will allow the volunteers to begin work on a Pine Trailhead project.

Thought for the week

“Life’s difficulties are intended to make us better, not bitter.”