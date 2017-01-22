Slow Time Of Winter Have Arrived In Christopher Creek

Christopher Creek ... the last place on the way to somewhere. That is how it seems the last couple of weeks. Not much has been happening and not many folks have been around. So, what do we talk about without making stuff up?

Weather is always an old standby. We are entering the dead of winter and so far it has been a wet one. December was memorable for tremendous rainfall and the creek has run wild for five weeks now.

January rains have continued with over an inch last week. That puts us in good shape with 2.85 inches thus far this year. Much of what we have received lately is going straight to the Valley reservoir system.

This has done much to raise the storage levels in the Salt River Project lakes.

Are you ready for the math? Since Dec. 1, over 200,000 acre-feet of water has flowed into the system resulting in a 10 percent increase. An acre-foot is 326,000 gallons. That makes a total over 65 billion gallons. We can be proud of our contribution!

And it’s not over yet. Four inches of snow is forecast by the time you read this.

That’s about it for the weather.

Let’s see, what else is there. Oh, there is progress on a couple building projects. Paul Cutler’s new house on the hill across from the Landmark is in the framing stage. Walls are standing and the crane was here to set the trusses.

Helen Groom and her crew were here working on her total remodel and the cabin on the corner of Apple down from the firehouse. She thinks she is two weeks from getting her final permits from the county. That has been a monumental task to convert a structure, which has stood idle for decades into a beautiful home.

A small crew braved a chilly and rainy Saturday morning to remove the Loop decorations and return them to storage. Dave and Rosemary, Dale Ashby, Gary Anderson, Ann Coury, Joann Cleveland made up the bulk of our crew. We had to do it without Chuck Schmitt’s supervision.

Hashknife is coming. They dissed us last year, breaking with a well over 45-year tradition. For all those years the handoff had been right in front of the Creekside Steakhouse.

Last time, they made the “money shot” 200 yards down the Loop at the bridge. Their justification was that all handoffs were made at the mile markers to give each rider a full mile. Horse apples!

The crowd assembled was less the happy with that move. It seems that such an exchange, which in the past had entertained a faithful crowd every year since the 1970s, is a slap in the face of the spectators from Christopher Creek.

The Hashknife Pony Express Ride is an annual event, which celebrates the brand and the cowboys of the Aztec Land and Cattle Company of the 1880s.

Their range, from Holbrook to Flagstaff, was the checkerboard sections stretching for 32 miles either side of the railroad that traversed Arizona from east to west.

Hashknife cowboys never carried the mail for the Pony Express. The Pony Express lasted only 18 months and predated the Hashknife by 20 years.

Nor were Hashknife riders the paragons of virtue. History tells us they were accused of harassing the Mormon settlers on top of the Rim. Was the settlement of Wilford abandoned because of continued uninvited visits from the menacing Hashknife cowboys?

Several of their number were allegedly involved in the Pleasant Valley War, as well.

So, Hashknife, if you wish to have the support of friends and neighbors of Christopher Creek for your tainted ceremonial ride, can we have our handoff in front of Creekside back?

Today is Inauguration Day. The pendulum has swung once again and we have a new president.

This is the 13th president in my lifetime, going back to Truman. My earliest memory of this day was Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1953. We had just bought our first television. “I Like Ike” was the campaign slogan of the day.

The local celebration will be held at Sheila’s Creekside Friday evening. It will not be a ball in the sense of the events in Washington, D.C., mind you. Nor do we expect any protesters or fake news reporting. Ahem.

Red, white and blue decorations, apple pie and Blue Ribbon beer are what Sheila has in mind.

Respect for the office of the president and a salute to the incoming President Donald J. Trump is the theme of the party. Whether you are there to celebrate or drown your sorrows — all are welcome ... and that’s another week in the Creek.