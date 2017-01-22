Zane Grey's Rim Country Years

Chapter 3 – The Lodge

During Zane Grey’s first several hunting seasons in Arizona he stayed with the Anderson Lee Haught family in their cabin near Tonto Creek. By the autumn of 1921 he had decided he wanted to own property on their beautiful forested ranch. The view was spectacular, looking out over forests and foothills dropping away from the dramatic escarpment of the Mogollon Rim.

One morning Grey stepped off three acres on the upper part of the Haughts’ 80-acre ranch and offered to buy it. He said to his host, “This is where I want my lodge, so I can see as far as the eye can see. This is where I want to write a lot of my books.”

Three inches of snow lay on the ground when Zane Grey and “Babe” Haught shook hands on the deal. Later the author expanded his land holdings and purchased more acreage, including the Elam Boles’ place on Robert’s Mesa, nestled close under the Rim. This made a good staging arena for his hunting trips that often included a large entourage.

Zane Grey and “Babe” Haught made plans for a lodge to be built on his three-acre plot and upon returning to his home in California the author sent the rancher a check for $3,500, asking him to see the project through.

The Haught cabin was close by. A.L. “Babe” Haught and his family had settled the ranch in 1897, but when they patented their land they found they had built their cabin just outside the limits of their homestead claim. However, a special Forest Service permit allowed them to continue to live there, as did a family named Winters, who subsequently owned the Haught ranch. When Mrs. Winters died in 1976 the permit lapsed and the Forest Service took over supervision of the historic property.

“Babe” Haught died in 1929, serving until then as Zane Grey’s guide. The 1920s were the heyday of Zane Grey’s Arizona endeavors. The spectacular view from his lodge helped to inspire vivid descriptions of western scenery that are so famous in his novels.

At Haught’s suggestion, Tom Ezell of Payson was to build the fireplace and set the rock piers for the lodge. A friend of Grey’s from Phoenix named Bill Barton was to be the contractor. According to Haught descendants, the workers included “Babe,” Richard and Edd Haught, Louie Powell and Wes Powers. That winter they fenced in the three acres and cleared the area where the lodge would be built. The lumber was purchased from Henry “Pappy” Haught, who had a sawmill in the forest where Tonto Village was established later. The posts and cut lumber were taken in wagons from the sawmill to Tonto Creek and from there the long boards were packed on a string of 10 burros. They made five trips a day hauling the lumber up Tonto Creek along the Haught Trail.

“Babe” Haught’s son Richard described this phase of building in an interview I had with him one year at his home in Globe. [1]

He said that on weekends when he wasn’t in school he helped pack lumber in for the building. “It meant two trips a day. My dad would cut a hundred foot load. It was all green lumber. He’d put about four or five one by twelves on each side of the burro, one burro behind the other. We couldn’t use wagons because Zane Grey didn’t want a road back in there ... The twenty-four foot long boards were too long for one burro so two burros would carry the lengths, two boards on each side.”

Grey had wanted a log cabin like Haught’s traditional dogtrot design. However they told him they could not cut the logs, peel and season them in time to have the cabin ready for the next hunting season. The author was intent on having it ready upon his next return and so agreed for a house to be built with green lumber. He sent blueprints from California, but as the building got underway word spread that the Haughts were building “a city house.” According to Richard this was very embarrassing for local pioneers and they showed the blueprints around the community to prove it was a “lodge” and not “a city house.”

When Zane Grey returned in late September 1922 he saw his completed lodge for the first time.

