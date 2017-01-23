Antelope And Elk Permit Application Deadline Approaching

It is that time of year again; the application process for antelope and elk permits for the 2017 fall season is upon us. The all important deadline date is February 14th where the application must be in one of the regional offices of the Arizona Game and Fish Department or be applied for online.

The lottery drawing for these valuable big game permits will be held in the early spring and everyone will be notified by April 21st. This early date allows for hunters to make decisions on attempting to hunt in other nearby states if one is unsuccessful for an Arizona antelope or elk permit. The early drawing permit process also helps to plan for in-state deer hunts.

The pertinent information for antelope and elk permits is available in booklet form at any local sporting goods store with the paper application envelopes. One can also read the booklet online by going to azgfd.gov then scrolling down to antelope and elk information 2017.

The application can be done online by going to azgfd.gov and clicking on big game permits. There is a 45-minute time window to complete the form so it would be wise to have the hunt numbers and choices already determined to speed up the process. Credit card payment can be done by Visa or MasterCard and your account will be charged if you are drawn for a permit. All transactions have a $13 application fee which is non-refundable whether drawn for a permit or not.

The blue application envelopes are also available for mailing for those who choose not to use the Internet. The antelope and elk hunting booklets are valuable to study prior to making a decision on which unit to select for a big game tag.

A general “rule of thumb” approach is to make the first choice the dream hunt that you have been waiting to draw for years, while the second pick is a hunt unit where the odds favor drawing a permit. Pages 19, 29, and 30 are especially important in the selection process because the information states previous success rates in the unit as well as the chances of getting drawn in the lottery process.

The prices for this year’s elk tags are $148, and $103 for an antelope tag for those lucky hunters who draw a permit to hunt. Of course, if not drawn all but $13 is refunded. If unsuccessful in the lottery a bonus point is added to a hunter’s identification number, which can increase the odds of being drawn in the following year.

Last-minute applications can be hand delivered to any of the seven department offices located throughout the state of Arizona with the deadline being 11:59 p.m. on February 14th. The Mesa, Flagstaff, and Pinetop offices are all within two hours driving time of Payson if someone chose not to use the Internet or the postal service.

Big game hunting is alive and well for the fall hunts in the Arizona high country, God’s creation.