Beefing Up Pusd Technology

The Payson Unified School District Governing Board voted to put a bid out for phone and Internet technological needs at its Jan. 9 meeting.

These needs would be funded by E-rate through the federal government.

Since 1990, the federal government has given schools money for phone and Internet services and hardware needs to keep technology current and working.

Qualifying for E-rate has to do with how many students qualify for free and reduced lunches.

During the recession, Payson’s free and reduced lunch rate rose to 70 percent — a measure of the share of the district’s families making a poverty-level wage.

As the economy recovered, the percentage dropped to 54 percent, according to numbers collected from the administration.

E-rate funds two different types of technological categories.

The first is for phone and Internet services.

The second funds network hardware.

PUSD Director of Technology Vicky Andrews asked the board to agree to services for cellphones with Shoretel phones and the Internet services with CenturyLink — all category I expenses.

Andrews said under category II expenses, the district needs to go out to bid for a wide area network to replace the radio towers that connect Julia Randall Elementary and the district office to the network.

“This (radio towers) contract expires June 30, 2018, but because it is a replacement, it will likely require some type of construction to install new towers or fiber,” she said.

“We will need to start this request to have adequate time to make the replacement and test it.”

The bid will request 17 wireless access points, 10 uninterruptable power supplies, 16 network switches and a firewall.

Andrews said the process requires PUSD have a bid out for 28 days and show enough responses to make sure the process is competitive.

PUSD Superintendent Greg Wyman said not much will happen with this request until March.

“(In) March ... we will bring back the recommendation for the successful bid,” said Wyman. “This decision may provide some clarity on the direction of the district for E-rate funding.”

Contact the reporter at

mnelson@payson.com