Girls Post Key Win To Keep Hope Alive

Payson girls basketball coach Miles Huff wants to see his team finish strong.

Well, the Longhorns took a big step in that quest with their first 3A East victory, a 40-30 triumph at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Jan. 13.

Although Payson lost 58-36 at Holbrook on Tuesday, the win over the Yellow Jackets leaves the Longhorns tied with Show Low for fourth place in the region.

Both are 1-4 with five games remaining. Payson plays at Show Low at 6 o’clock tonight.

The Longhorns lost 58-36 at No. 6 Holbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and stood at No. 29 on in the Class 3A power rankings. They host Holbrook in a rematch at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Payson 40, Blue Ridge 30

Kylee O’Donald scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to power the Longhorns, who had nine players score.

Payson outscored the Yellow Jackets in each of the final three quarters after trailing by one after eight minutes.

Raegen Ashby added nine points and seven boards for Payson. Abby Schreur dished out four assists to go with four points.

Holbrook 58, Payson 36

Kylee O’Donald scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Longhorns. Raegen Ashby chipped in eight points and eight rebounds, Sandra Lewinson six points, Shay England four points and two steals and Sadie Sweeney five boards.

“The girls fought very hard and never gave up,” said PHS coach Miles Huff. “They made Holbrook work for every point. We struggled handling their high-pressure defense but stayed together and kept fighting.”

Abby Schreur has stepped up to take fulltime point guard duties after sharing that role before Savanna White’s injury.

“Abby continues to improve every game as our point guard,” Huff said. “I am proud of the girls and the heart they continue to show.”

