Good Work By Gila County Crew Prevents Road Loss In Village

“Rain, rain, go away, come again another day” is a saying I have heard since I was a little girl. The saying is very apropos to our deluge of precipitation at least for the past month or so.

For instance, the total rainfall in Bear Flat so far for January is 2.03 inches. The average over the past 16 years is 3.28 inches for January.

In Tonto Village, the most recent rainfall amount total is 1.45 inches of rain. Since Jan. 1, according to Rita Spalink, the total rainfall comes in at 3.21 inches. That’s a lot of rain.

Our little creek is flowing, but gratefully not at full capacity. Thanks to our county Supervisor Tommie Martin, a crew came and cleared out obstructions to part of the run-off that would have overrun the banks and wiped out part of our roadway. Thanks, Tommie.

The endangered bee

Please read up on the endangered bee. The bee is vital to human survival and I encourage Villagers to make an effort to save the bees that we have by planting shrubbery, etc., to attract them. Read the article in the National Geographic for a better understanding of the decline of the bee. The article is “First Bumblebee Declared Endangered in U.S.” and states,

“The rusty patched bumblebee population has declined 87 percent over the past two decades.” Read the full story.

If you read the article in the Roundup’s Tuesday edition on Jan. 10, the headline stated that “Payson will protect night skies.”

What a great idea to designate Payson as an “International Dark Sky Community.” Should Tonto Village join in this distinction? The Village has no street lights to hamper anyone from seeing a dark starry night, so maybe we should work toward that goal. What is your opinion?

Just for laughs

I ran across this piece many years ago on the Internet and found it so appealing I wanted to share. The heading for the piece is, “Gonna Be A Bear” ...

“In this life, I’m a woman. In my next life, I’d like to come back as a bear. When you’re a bear, you get to hibernate. You do nothing but sleep for six months. I could deal with that.

“Before you hibernate, you’re supposed to eat yourself stupid. I could deal with that too.

“When you’re a girl bear, you birth your children (who are the size of walnuts) while you’re sleeping and wake up to partially grown, cute cuddly cubs. I could definitely deal with that.

“If you’re a mama bear, everyone knows you mean business. You swat everyone who bothers your cubs. If your cubs get out of line, you swat them too. I could deal with that.

“If you’re a bear, your mate EXPECTS you to wake up growling. He EXPECTS that you have hairy legs and excess body fat.

“Yup, gonna be a bear!”

Birthdays

I have only one birthday to report this week. Bill Beller, a Hellsgate firefighter will celebrate his birthday on Jan. 24. Happy birthday to you, Bill. Enjoy your big day.

This week’s recipe does not come from the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook. My granddaughter Bethany McGrew from Yuma gave me this recipe a few years ago. My great-granddaughter Erowyn happens to be a very picky eater, but she will eat these muffins with no fuss.

I call it Bethany’s Turkey Muffins:

Bethany’s Turkey Muffins

One package of seasoned Italian ground turkey

4 eggs

1 cup quick oats

1/2 onion, diced fine

1/2 green bell pepper, diced fine

1/2 tablespoon garlic salt

Start with combining eggs and garlic salt and then scramble. Add rest of ingredients. Mix well. Put in greased muffin pan and bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes.

These muffins are a great nourishing snack for anyone, especially kids as they are running out the door to catch the bus.

We will most likely have snowfall this weekend, so I found this quote by Lewis Carroll — “I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently?”

I am hoping the creek don’t rise this weekend, but even if it does, I will be at the same place in your newspaper next week.