Governor's Budget Boosts Universities

Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget plan would provide the state’s three universities with about $37 million annually to cut into a huge maintenance backlog — with $7 million taken from local government.

The universities welcomed the plan, but the proposal could represents one more complication for Payson’s long-suffering, long-delayed attempt to strike a deal with Arizona State University to build a campus here.

The proposal would allow the three state universities to keep their share of the state sales tax revenue they generate, which would otherwise go to state and local governments. Currently, the state shares a chunk of the 5 percent state sales tax with cities and counties.

The proposal would generate $1.5 billion over the next 30 years to pay for facilities and maintenance on the three university campuses.

One estimate put the already ballooning cost of deferred maintenance and repairs at $671 million, after years of cuts in state support.

Currently, Arizona is one of only six states requiring its public universities to pay state sales taxes on its activities.

League of Arizona Cities and Towns Executive Director Ken Strobeck criticized last week’s proposal, saying it would cost local governments about $7 million annually.

County officials also complained about another diversion of tax money from their budgets. Since the recession, the state has transferred many of the costs of the state Department of Revenue, the Arizona State Hospital and the state Department of Juvenile Corrections to counties.

The Rim Country Educational Alliance has been struggling for the past five years to strike a deal with ASU to build a four-year campus here, on a 253-acre parcel bought from the U.S. Forest Service with money from the MHA Foundation. The Alliance, created by Payson and Star Valley, bought the land a year ago, but still hasn’t been able to convince ASU to move forward.

Sources close to the negotiations said talks stalled while ASU waited to learn the outcome of a plan to build a new campus in Mesa. However, voters there rejected in November a sales tax boost to support the plan.

Supporters of the Payson campus said a 6,000-student campus could generate some $200 million in annual economic activity. The campus would also provide a market for the bounty of water expected to gush in 2018 from the C.C. Cragin pipeline. Without the university project to buy the water, Payson water customers could find themselves facing steeply rising bills to pay off the $50 million pipeline project.

The plan to reduce sales tax money going to the town from the university project could further reduce the benefits of the project for Payson.

The Arizona Board of Regents has so far not taken a position on the proposed Payson campus, although ASU officials have briefed them on the negotiations.

The Arizona Board of Regents in November did hear a briefing on the governor’s plan to provide additional money to the universities for repairs through the diversion of sales taxes. The Regents didn’t vote on whether it supported the idea, but in the discussions did talk about holding counties and town’s “harmless” by reducing the amount the universities received by about 20 percent.