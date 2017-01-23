Man Sentenced After Scuffle With Payson Officer

A man was given a year of probation after he reportedly shoved a Payson officer on his back porch after police had gone to check on him.

John Charles Smith, 60, was drinking at home in April 2015 when his wife asked Payson police to see if he was OK after she entered the hospital. She was concerned he had gotten drunk.

When police arrived, Smith would not answer the front door. Officer Jessie Davies went around to the back door and knocked. When Smith finally answered, he swore at Davies. The two men’s stories then differ.

Davies wrote in his police report that Smith shoved his right shoulder. Worried Smith was “going to try and continue the assault,” Davies grabbed Smith’s wrist and bathrobe, pulled him from the doorway and laid him down on the ground off the edge of the porch.

“Instead of a peaceful interaction, Mr. Smith swore and assaulted the officer, who in turn took evasive measures to subdue him,” probation wrote.

Smith, a veterinarian, admitted to swearing at Davies, but denied he shoved him or resisted arrest, in a letter he wrote to the court.

“I believe that I was severely over punished for the crime I committed,” he wrote. “This incident, like many others, probably would have been avoided if the officer was wearing a body camera or the person involved knew they were being observed or recorded. I didn’t take this to trial since it happened where nobody could witness it, it would boil down to the officer’s word against mine, and I would probably lose.”

In lieu of going to trial, Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Judge Tim Wright sentenced him to 12 months probation.

If he does well on probation, the court will designate it a misdemeanor. If he does not complete probation, he could serve time in custody and have a felony on his record.

The event started after Smith’s wife was admitted to the Payson hospital and called to speak with her husband on the phone. Smith reportedly told his wife he was in pain and then hung up. Concerned, she asked police to check on him around 9:30 p.m.

Officers Davies and Chris McDonough went to the couple’s home and knocked three times. When no one answered, Davies went around to the back and knocked.

Smith opened the back door and reportedly shoved Davies. Davies had taken him to the ground when McDonough walked up.

“Smith appeared to be extremely intoxicated, was uncooperative, verbally abusive and belligerent and he appeared to have minor cuts to his face,” McDonough said.

Paramedics were called and Smith remained argumentative and belligerent, Davies said.

At the hospital, doctors said Smith’s blood alcohol content was .37, more than four times the legal limit for a driver. Officers said Smith was belligerent with hospital staff and was yelling “at the top of his lungs.”

Davies said he twisted his left ankle and knee in the scuffle with Smith on his back porch.

Smith, who worked as a veterinarian for some 22 years, recently relocated to another state.

He has two prior alcohol-related convictions.