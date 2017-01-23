Pony Express Arrives In Pine Feb. 8th

Hashknife Pony Express riders have for more than a decade thrilled Pine Strawberry School students by thundering into town to re-enact, with much fanfare and pomp, an exchange of mailbags much like the original Express riders did in the American West from 1860 to 1861.

For area students and other onlookers the scenes were lessons in the enduring legacy of the Pony Express.

Here’s hoping when the riders gallop into Pine sometime after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, they do so with the same enthusiasm and gusto they once did.

Last year, only a single Pony Express rider gently sauntered into town where he mingled politely with the school children allowing them to admire and pet his horse. There was no exchange of mailbags. It’s not entirely clear what put the crimp into the Hashknife’s appearance in Pine, but suspicions are it could be the absence on the Pony Express roster of two former Pine Strawberry School students.

Matt McRae and Clayton Alford apparently are no longer Pony Express riders and it was obvious the pair were a big part of the re-enactment ride in Pine.

McRae and Alford went above and beyond for the students.