Reported Drug Dealers Arrested

After another drug investigation, police arrested two reported drug dealers last week.

The Payson Police Department, in coordination with the Gila County Narcotics Task Force and Gila County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at 717 W. Frontier St. where investigators believed methamphetamine was being sold.

Police stopped Alleene Bishop, 48, and Jack Thompson Jr., 60, both of Payson, from leaving the residence. Thompson reportedly had several grams of meth packaged for sale on him and Bishop allegedly had meth, marijuana, Oxycodone pills and mushrooms.

At the home, police found a firearm along with other items of drug paraphernalia.

Both subjects remain in the custody of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.