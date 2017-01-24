Big Showdown Tonight

Snowflake’s boys basketball team comes to town seeking revenge tonight.

Payson snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Lobos with a 51-50 triumph in Snowflake on Jan. 6. SF beat PHS 93-69 earlier this season in the Flagstaff tournament on Dec. 9.

Payson is fifth in the 3A East boys standings at 1-4, while Snowflake is sixth at 0-5 with five games remaining.

The Lobos stood at No. 22 in the 3A power rankings and Payson at No. 29 as of Friday morning.

The boys game follows the 6 p.m. girls game.

As of Friday morning, SF occupied the No. 16 spot in the 3A girls power rankings, while Payson was No. 28.

Snowflake is second in the 3A East at 4-1, while Payson is fifth at 1-4. The Lobos beat PHS 51-35 at Snowflake on Jan. 6.