Community Almanac Tuesday January 24, 2017

Book Cooks for Preschoolers

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson, is presenting a Book Cooks event for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5, in January.

Visit the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Children will be read “The Snowman Storybook” and make snowman pancakes.

For details, stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.

Book Blitz

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is hosting a series of area authors in a program it is calling Book Blitz at the Payson Public Library.

The library’s guest authors through the rest of January are: Marsha Ward, “The Owen Family Saga,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25; and AnnaMarie Eveland, “At First Glance,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Book Blitz presentations are free and open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Classic movie at library

A classic movie series is being launched by the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., with a screening of the 1946 film noir classic “The Big Sleep” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

This is the first in a new monthly series. The screening is at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Popcorn and refreshments will be available.

For details, call 928-474-9260.

Visit Zane Grey Cabin free

To celebrate Zane Grey’s 145th Birthday, the Northern Gila County Historical Society is offering free admission to the Zane Grey Cabin replica, 700 S Green Valley Parkway. The free admission is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 — Zane Grey’s birthday.

In addition, members of the Tonto Amateur Radio Association will be on site to talk with Zane Grey fans around the world. Whether you want to celebrate Zane Grey’s contribution to American literature, share your passion for stories of the Wild West or talk with Zane Grey fans around the world, this is your special day.

Zane Grey visited Rim Country regularly in the 1920s staying at his cabin under the Mogollon Rim near the present-day fish hatchery.

After years of abandonment and decay, Bill Goettl, a Phoenix air conditioning magnate, restored the cabin 1966. It was opened to the public as a free-of-charge museum until 1990 when the Dude Fire destroyed it.

The current replica cabin in Green Valley Park was finished in 2005. The cabin is part of the Rim Country Museum complex.

Chamber needs volunteers

The Rim Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for Thursdays and Fridays

Contact Susan Gonzalez, office manager, 928-474-4515 for details.

Blood drive

Post-holiday blood donors are urgently needed. More blood transfusions are required in January than during any other month of the year.

More than 500 donors of all blood types are required every day for patients in the 64 Arizona hospitals depending upon United Blood Services, however, Type O is always in greatest demand. Less than a one day supply of O-negative and O-positive remain on the United Blood Services’ shelves following the holiday season.

There is a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson.

To make an appointment to Find the Hero in You, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or visit www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).

Choral Society auditions

The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members.

Rim residents are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy Street.

Rehearsals for the May 14 and May 15 Spring Concert begin January 30 (that evening at 6:30 p.m. following the tryouts).

If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Choral Society.

For further information call John Landino at 928-468-6684.

Seeking local talent for Payson’s Got Talent

The Payson Mazatzal Optimist Club will be holding auditions for the Payson’s Got Talent Show on February 4, 2017 at the Senior Center, 514 West Main Street. The application fee of $10 will give you two tickets to the show on March 25, 2017 and a shot at the $500 first prize, $250 second prize, or the third prize of $100! This will be THE event of the year!

You can pick up audition forms at Serendipity on Main Street, or Crosswinds Restaurant. This event is for anyone residing in Northern Gila County and 16 years or older.

For more information, call Debbie at 623-337-6776.

Pastel workshop

Rim residents and visitors are invited to experience a fun day learning how to use pastels as an art medium.

The Payson Art League is sponsoring a free pastel workshop starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4. The workshop will go until noon, with an hour break for lunch and continuing in the afternoon for discussions or time to complete work. Bring a sack lunch; drinks will be furnished. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. for coffee and getting set up to begin at 10:00.

All art materials will be supplied and Chris Knollhuff will be instructing the class. Please RSVP to ask for directions by emailing or calling: paysonartleague.org or

Jolin at 480-643-0883 or Sally at 928-472-8651.

Applications for non-profit assistance from casino

Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is giving back to the Rim Country community and is now accepting applications and renewals for the Charity Contribution Funding Program, formerly known as the Unclaimed Jackpot Program.

Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 or other approved classification with charitable causes. Deadline for filing is March 15, 2017. Forms are at Players Club in the casino. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044, extension 5501 for details.

County needs volunteers

Gila County Community Services staff and volunteers will hit the streets at the end of January in an effort to get an accurate count of the number of Gila County residents experiencing homelessness.

This year, the annual Point in Time (PIT) count will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 27.

The county-wide PIT canvass will help determine the number of residents experiencing homelessness. The count is a crucial part of securing federal funding to help combat homelessness in Gila County.

Volunteers are needed across Gila County to ensure the count is accurate. Please call Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 to volunteer.