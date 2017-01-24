Dylan Keeney Eyes State Wrestling Prize

Like a mongoose sizing up a cobra, Dylan Keeney locked his gaze on his formidable foe.

And just seconds after the referee blew his whistle, the Payson High senior attacked.

He put Winslow’s Quincy Foster on his back. Before Foster knew what hit him, Keeney had built a 9-0 lead. Two minutes and 37 seconds into the match the referee slapped the mat.

Another pin.

Another win.

But this was special.

It came against a senior who’d finished second in the state a year ago and was unbeaten at 126 this season and ranked No. 1 at that weight in Division 4.

And against someone who beat his freshman brother, Ely, a month earlier. Foster went on to win the 126-pound individual title at the Show Low Witt Duals that weekend and earn the tournament’s Most Valuable Wrestler Award.

Keeney won the 132 title.

So he relished the opportunity.

In truth, he’s never one to shy away from a challenge. In fact, he seeks them out.

“He is a great competitor and he’s always looking for competition,” said Payson head coach Bryan Burke. “He’s asked if he can jump up two weight classes to wrestle somebody bigger in a tournament.”

Burke said a great example of Keeney’s eagerness to take on a challenge came when he decided what weight class he’d compete at in this year’s state tournament.

“He knew 132 was a little bit of a less competitive weight class and he knew there was a stud to beat at 126 and he decided that he wanted to wrestle the stud,” Burke said. “You gotta love that.”

That stud is Safford sophomore Byron Finch, who’s 33-0 this season after winning the 120 state title as a freshman.

One of his wins was an 8-6 decision over Keeney in the 126 championship match at the Mile High Challenge in Prescott Valley on Jan. 2-3.

“I was beating him the whole match and in the end I made a stupid mistake and he put me on my back and I lost,” Keeney said.

The two appear on a collision course for a rematch at the state tournament.

“I’m going to have to wrestle him in the finals at state,” Keeney said. “I know it’s going to be really good.”

Burke, a first-year head coach, called Keeney “intense,” and said the veteran has been a tremendous help to him.

“You’re only going to listen to a coach so long before you start rolling your eyes and doing your own thing,” Burke said. “But when it comes from a senior who’s been a state placer for four years, guys like that are the ones who set your tempo for practice and hold these other kids accountable. It makes my job a lot easier. He’s an exceptional leader.”

Keeney boasts a sparkling 34-3 record this season according to trackwrestling.com. The loss to Finch was his only setback at 126 pounds.

He dropped an 18-3 technical fall to Rancho Bernardo, Calif.’s Jaden Abas in the 132 semifinals of the Peoria Liberty Classic on Dec. 2-3 and wound up pinning a kid from Las Vegas to place third in that strong field.

His other loss came against Liberty’s Atilano Escobar by a 14-5 score at 132 in the dual portion of the Liberty Classic.

Keeney doesn’t fret over losing matches during the regular season because it’s only from facing the best that you find out what you need to work on.

Keeney is nearing the end of a strong career at Payson.

And he’s stalking the state championship that’s eluded him for three years.

He stands at 175-32 for his career in records the Roundup compiled with information from trackwrestling.com and azpreps365.com.

He went 43-12 in placing third at 113 as a freshman, 45-11 in placing fifth at 120 as a sophomore and 53-6 a year ago in finishing second at 126. Keeney wound up on the short end of an 8-3 decision in the title bout against Chino Valley senior Kendall Foster.

The Division 3 Section 4 tournament is set for Payson on Feb. 4. The top four wrestlers from each of the state’s four sections advance to the AIA D3 State Championships at Prescott Valley Event Center on Feb. 9-10.

This mongoose has learned from previous snakebites.

Now he’s nearing the end of his journey through this pit of vipers. He knows one bite can bring him down if he’s not ready.

But he won’t blink. He’s ready.