Extra Virgin Is Best — But Don’T Some Always Prefer That?

Virgin snow.

Pure. White. Untracked.

Makes you want to romp.

But suppose it turns out to be fake snow — Styrofoam flakes?

Would you feel ripped off?

Well, get ready to feel swindled about olive oil.

In 2007, Italian police took part in Operation Golden Oil. They arrested 91 people for selling oil pressed from olives outside of Italy or worse — selling inferior doctored up vegetable oil as extra-virgin olive oil.

Statistics at the time showed the country could not grow enough olives to satisfy the domestic oil market — yet Italian olive oil flooded the world market.

Kinda shocked the foodies of the world.

Foodies even found out some olive oil shysters filled most of the bottle with inferior vegetable oils, tossed in a dash of the real stuff as well as a splash of green color to pass off as extra virgin olive oil.

What a scam!

And really sad, too. Extra virgin olive oil, the foundational oil for the Mediterranean diet, has numerous health benefits.

Research suggests extra virgin olive oil can mitigate and protect against type 2 diabetes, stroke, cancer, osteoporosis, depression, skin cancer, and it can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s. (https://www.oliveoiltimes.com/olive-oil-health-benefits)

How?

A few reasons, but mostly it goes back to the balance between the omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids.

Dr. Andrew Weil explained that omega 3 and omega 6 have amino acids necessary for producing hormones.

The omega 3 fatty acids, (eicosapentaenoic acid, called EPA and docosahexaenoic or DHA) form the basis for hormones that control the immune system, blood clotting and cell growth. EPA and DHA also help cell membranes. If the body does not have enough EPA and DHA, cells become inflexible, hardening the arteries — a precursor to strokes and heart disease.

Yet in nature, finding sources of omega 3 is a challenge.

Omega 6 forms the basis of hormones that increase inflammation (important for the immune response), blood clotting and generating cells. (http://www.drweil.com/vitamins-supplements-herbs/vitamins/balancing-omega-3-and-omega-6)

Ideally, we humans need a balance of omega 3 and omega 6, but the vegetable oils used in the fake olive oil only have omega 6 oils.

Olive oil, in comparison, has a 10:1 balance of omega 6 with omega 3.

Extra virgin oil also contains antioxidants such as oleocanthal and polyphenols that protect against the aging process.

But it has to be pure extra virgin olive oil.

No lying or fibbing about the purity of the virginity allowed.

What makes olive oil extra virgin is the processing. It must use no heat or chemicals and the resulting oil may contain no more than .8 percent acidity.

Sadly, a U.C. Davis study of olive oils taken off grocery store shelves discovered a shocking 69 percent of the international brands failed to meet the standard. By contrast, only 10 percent of U.S. brands flunked and so didn’t merit the label extra virgin olive oil.

Some of those brands that did not pass the test include, Filippo Berio, Bertolli, Pompeian, Colavita, and Star.

So be careful. Sometimes a virgin will fool you — especially those extra virgins.

Not all that gleams green is olive oil.

Just like not all that sparkles white is snow.

White Bean Crostini

Courtesy of Trey Foshee, Executive Chef & Partner George’s at the Cove La Jolla, Calif. from the

California Olive Ranch

https://californiaoliveranch.com

Ingredients

1 cup dry white beans, such as cannellini

1/2 cup California Olive Ranch extra virgin olive oil

1/8 cup garlic cloves, peeled and sliced thin

1/8 cup lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/4 tablespoon white pepper

12-16 slices country baguette

2 tablespoons California Olive Ranch extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

Directions

Cook the white beans in 4 cups of water until completely soft. Strain the beans and save the bean cooking liquid. Puree half of the beans in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and add enough of the cooking liquid so it’s creamy, like the texture of mayonnaise. Chill completely.

In a small sauce pot add 1/2 the California Olive Ranch extra virgin olive oil and the slivered garlic and cook over medium low heat until the garlic turns light brown, cool to room temperature. In the bowl of the food processor, combine the bean puree, the toasted garlic and its oil, the lemon juice, cayenne, cumin and process until smooth. Remove to a medium mixing bowl and stir in the reserved cooked beans, parsley, salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature.

Heat oven to 350 degrees, brush the baguette slices with the 2 tablespoons California Olive Ranch extra virgin olive oil and toast until light brown and crisp. Top each crostini with a generous spoon of the white beans and sprinkle the reserved parsley on top and serve.

