Health Care Now Available From Many Different Providers

Many changes in our health care have led to numerous changes within this system. No longer do we just see a physician. The growing population of the United States, and sicker people, has put a large burden on the medical community. Medical schools have been slow to increase the number of physicians that they produce and the exponential population growth has placed burdens and limitations on the number of patients that can be cared for. The limitations of the healthcare system and lack of enough providers to go around has led to the creation of other specialties to provide medical care for those in need.

The type of physicians that you may see:

Medical Doctor (MD) — They have 4-year baccalaureate degree followed by four years of medical school and then a specified residency for their specialty (family practice, surgery, OBGYN, etc). They treat all aspects of medical needs.

Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) — They complete the same education program as MD, except that medical program is through osteopathic school. This degree will focus on whole-person approach. They also receive special training in musculoskeletal system. They too treat all aspects of medical needs. Today this program is a mirror of the MD program and they take the same exams as MDs.

Naturopathic Medicine (MND) — They complete 4-year graduate-level program accredited by the Council on Naturopathic Medical Educations. They are educated on basic sciences as MD, but also study holistic and nontoxic approaches to therapy with strong emphasis on disease prevention and optimizing wellness. There are limitations to their practice. Some states do not license this specialty. Most insurance companies do not cover services provided by a NMD. They also have limitations of practice in ordering imaging studies and prescription writing.

Physician Assistant (PA) — They are also known as Mid Level Provider and are a certified healthcare professional who practices medicine as part of a health care team. They will have a master’s degree. The PA education model is based on fast-track training of doctors during World War II. They work alongside their collaborating physician to diagnosis and treat patients. They have the ability to prescribe medications. Often times physicians employ them to help extend care to individual patients in their practice who need care. Laws of practice for PAs will differ between states.

Nurse Practitioner (NP or APRN) — They are also known as Mid Level Provider and a Master prepared Registered Nurse with special training to diagnose, treat multiple medical conditions and health promotion. Laws for nurse practitioners vary from each state. In some states, such as Arizona, they do not need a collaborating physician and can work independently, even own their own practice. They will also work alongside physicians to help them extend care to individual patients in their practice who need care. Nurse midwives are nurse practitioners as well, but they have special training to deliver babies; this is a skill that only they possess.

The creation of additional medical staff to diagnose and treat patients has been especially important in rural, underserved areas so that those in need can get medical care.

Given the growing changes in healthcare and limited amount of providers to provide care for patients, both APRN and PAs have branched out from primary medicine into specialty fields (ENT, orthopedics, pain management, etc). This has allowed extended outreach of medical care for those in need.

With the inauguration of the new president, and the current state of health insurance, we are sure to see many more changes within the medical community and expanded roles of providers.