Inequality Grows

The 100 American CEOs with the largest retirement nest eggs have a total of 4.7 billion in their company retirement accounts. That is roughly equal to the combined retirement savings of the bottom 116 million Americans, or 41 percent of the countries families.

I can’t help but wonder how many of those CEOs are friends of President Trump, or to be fair, the Clintons.

After watching President Obama’s farewell speech I am already nostalgic for a leader whose priority wasn’t making money. I, for one, am thankful for eight years of a president I could trust.

Bill Fuller