Inequality Grows

The 100 American CEOs with the largest retirement nest eggs have a total of 4.7 billion in their company retirement accounts. That is roughly equal to the combined retirement savings of the bottom 116 million Americans, or 41 percent of the countries families.
I can’t help but wonder how many of those CEOs are friends of President Trump, or to be fair, the Clintons.
After watching President Obama’s farewell speech I am already nostalgic for a leader whose priority wasn’t making money. I, for one, am thankful for eight years of a president I could trust.
Bill Fuller
jeffrey Aal 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
I share your concerns on the disparity of income, but to state that Obama was "trustworthy" seems at best blind to the facts. Trust? I don't know about that.....
Other have done the work. A list of the ten top lies....
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/01/19/obamas-biggest-whoppers/
Mike White 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Whether it is fair and equitable or not, the Boards of Directors and the Shareholders all had to approve the CEOs receiving the huge salaries, bonuses, benefits, and sometimes insane golden parachutes. You have to assume that the directors and shareholders acted in good faith with fiduciary responsibility to maximize their companies' market equity.
I, too, would like to have a deal like they have, or like Obama and Clinton have as former Presidents. And I'm not so sure that all, or even most, of the CEOs are necessarily buddies with the Clintons, Obama, or Trump.
Life isn't always fair, but let us not turn to laws to force an unnatural solution to this. Instead, complain to the Boards of those companies you have some stock (or mutual funds) in.
Ronald Hamric 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Mr. Fuller,
I believe you are implying that Trump ran for POTUS in order to increase his wealth. You might want to reconsider that view in light of the reality that he is already a billionaire and will actually lose income in his current occupation. I think you might find that Trump had other motives than Obama and Clinton for wanting to take on such a thankless job.
