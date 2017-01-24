Let Us Pray For The President

So here’s our prayer.

President Donald Trump has now assumed the awful responsibilities of his office.

We pray for his success.

We pray for our nation.

We pray for wisdom and tolerance and courage — for ourselves and for our leaders.

We would make the same prayer had Hillary Clinton won.

We made the same prayer when Barack Obama assumed those terrible burdens.

We prayed equally for George Bush and Bill Clinton — the prayers of a lifetime in a world full of challenge and tragedy and opportunity.

We have need of prayers — not because of Donald Trump, but because of the times in which we find ourselves.

Certainly, our nation has not faced such grave challenges in many election cycles. But we seem more desperately divided, convulsed by doubt and consumed by blame than any time since the traumas of the Vietnam War and the failing presidency of Richard Nixon.

Not even Donald Trump’s remarkable and unexpected victory caused more than a stunned pause in the shrill rhetoric, the exaggerations and the manipulations. The hysterical fundraising appeals still fill our inbox. We’re sick to death of them.

Still, we can take comfort in yet another peaceful transition of power. Even this extraordinary election, reaffirmed the core agreement that underlies this remarkable tradition. And that’s something on which we can build.

We hope Donald Trump proves as revolutionary and creative as his most ardent defenders maintain. We hope this political outsider can finally shake up the system, focus politics on restoring vanishing blue collar jobs and challenge a failing orthodoxy. We hope the dark fears of his critics prove unfounded — or exaggerated. We pray the remarkable will, canny skills and unconventional style that won him such a stunning victory will serve this country well.

We hope everyone will now take a breath and find common ground. We urge this just as surely on the victors as on the losers.

Remember that when President Obama had the support of Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate, he elected to pass the Affordable Care Act without a single Republican vote. And so this effort to provide health care for millions of Americans became a battle ground instead of a meeting ground.

The Democrats will say the Republicans refused to compromise — and the Republicans will say the same. But we cannot mistake the sad result of that failure to compromise — years of deadlock and now this debilitating recrimination.

President Trump has the opportunity to learn from those mistakes — enjoying as he does the support of a Republican House and a Republican Senate.

But no matter, let us dedicate ourselves to the good of our country, still the shining hope of the world in a time of dismay and tumult. He can revel in his power, demonize his enemies, disdain compromise and consensus. He can sow the wind and reap the whirlwind — as President Obama did.

By the same token, we hope President Trump’s opponents will now treat him as their president — despite their disagreements. We hope they will fight for their beliefs and advocate their policies — but honor the motives and ideals and ideas of their opponents and their president.

And we hope the supporters of President Trump will prove gracious in their hour of triumph. We hope they will understand the fears of many of their fellow citizens and prove compassionate and tolerant in their victory — so we may bind up the wounds of our beloved country.

But most of all we pray for our new president, for he holds the fate of this precious nation in his hands.