Sheriff's Posse Meeting Erupts

A volunteer group that supports the Gila County Sheriff’s Office imploded last week when members walked out during a meeting after a dispute among the leaders.

It wasn’t exactly the showdown at the OK Corral, but the body count was heavy once the smoke cleared.

For some time, the Posse had struggled to attract new members and last year celebrated when 18 new volunteers joined, bringing the numbers up to 36. It was a feat not seen in years.

But since September the group has been bleeding volunteers, dwindling back down to 12 or 17 members — depending on who you talk to. Members say that’s barely enough to cover duties.

The Posse has a long history in Gila County. It was formed in 1967 to provide additional manpower to the GCSO to do things like transport prisoners to Globe, guard crime scenes, provide security during rodeos and traffic control during the summer festivals in Pine-Strawberry.

After finishing training, some Posse members carry weapons and are certified by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training board. They are not, however, certified police officers and cannot make arrests.

The group is made up almost entirely of retirees, some retired law enforcement and firefighters.

Many volunteers donate hundreds of hours per year and buy their own uniforms, which makes their service a passion and second career.

That’s what makes what happened within the group such a disappointment for Paul Frommelt.

“They took away my retirement plans,” he said.

Frommelt is among the “new” members who have since left the group.

Frommelt and many other new members say a “good ol’ boy” refuses to change. Instead, the old-timers booted anyone who threatens to take away their control, say critics.

Mel Palmer, the Posse’s acting captain, disagrees. He says he’s open to change, if done properly.

Palmer said many of the new members have been misled and he would welcome them back or see them form their own Posse.

He admits several members have been axed from the group, but only after they broke the chain of command by taking their complaints to the sheriff’s office and thus violated the bylaws.

Members that have been expelled or left insist nothing in the bylaws says a member can only complain to the captain and not the sheriff’s office.

The Roundup spoke to half a dozen people involved and received many more emails from members that have since left.

Those that had left said they had never experienced or seen so much disrespect.

Things all came to a head Tuesday, Jan. 10 when an argument broke out between the acting captain and incoming lieutenant.

Sheriff Adam Shepherd said he missed most of the yelling and arrived after the action had subsided.

He said the Posse is an autonomous group and needs to work through their differences. He said the GCSO would not get involved with their internal disputes.

Sgt. Dennis Newman, who was at the meeting, said he didn’t understand the apparent power struggle and animosity.

“This is supposed to be fun,” he said. “It was disheartening that this whole thing had to happen. I don’t know why it needed to go that route. I hope things are over and some healing can start.”

For five years, Rick DePhillipis headed the Posse as captain.

Ellen Prentice joined two years ago and with the help of other members, began looking for more volunteers as they had struggled to attract new members. She sat outside of Safeway, visited festivals and ran announcements in the paper for new volunteers.

Those efforts brought in more than a dozen new members.

Frommelt joined in October 2014 and was sworn in as a member in February 2015. Frommelt said he rarely saw DePhillipis working in the field and many of the other old-timers would just attend meetings and work very few hours in the field.

Palmer disputes this.

Ellen said not everyone in the Posse is active.

DePhillipis eventually stepped down as captain and Jerry Bryant took over. Frommelt became the training director in August 2015.

Frommelt and the established leadership developed a series of conflicts over things like how to store and check out the Posse’s 10 Glock handguns and the training schedule.

But the big issue turned out to be a fundraising raffle the Posse started.

Treasurer Andy Massaro won a third party raffle worth $6,000. He offered to sell the Posse the prize for a raffle of its own. The Posse paid Massaro $5,000 for the prize. The Posse planned to sell 400 raffle tickets and make $8,000 from raffle tickets, raising $3,000 for the Posse. However, the Posse ended up losing money on the raffle.

Many felt it was wrong for Massaro to profit from the raffle.

Palmer said he looked into it and found nothing illegal. He said they didn’t make any money on the raffle because members did not sell enough tickets.

A group of “new” members met in September and came up with a list of grievances, including the raffle debacle.

That list was eventually brought to the GCSO. Frommelt said he felt uneasy going around the chain of command, but the chain of command was the problem.

Facing resistance to his training suggestions, in mid September, Frommelt stepped down as training director.

Capt. Jerry Bryant responded by emailing Frommelt that he should resign from the Posse and if he did not, he would be terminated.

Frommelt wrote Bryant back that he did not have the power to terminate him without the board’s approval. Bryant said the board had already voted to boot Frommelt, which was untrue.

Bryant eventually withdrew his request for Frommelt’s resignation.

However, because Frommelt was one of the people that went to the GCSO with grievances, the board put him on six months probation for breaking the chain of command.

Frustrated, Frommelt quit.

“After I quit, the dominoes fell,” Frommelt said and other members began to drop out.

At the end of September, Bryant resigned.

Palmer was appointed interim captain and in November an election was held to appoint a new captain and lieutenant.

Pat White beat out Palmer for the captain position and her husband, Mike White, was voted lieutenant.

Mike White said Pat should have taken office at the November meeting, but Palmer insisted on staying on as acting captain until the Jan. 10 meeting.

However, before she could take office, Palmer filed a grievance against Pat saying she had violated the chain of commend by complaining to the sheriff’s office about the raffle.

Palmer said he let Massaro pick the two people on the grievance committee to hear his complaint against Pat because Massaro was treasurer and the next in the line of command.

The committee agreed to expel Pat.

With Pat out, Mike was still slated to be lieutenant.

Before the Jan. 10 meeting, Mike sent out an agenda for the meeting. It listed him as lieutenant-elect and acting captain-elect.

Palmer said this concerned him because he believed he was still the acting captain and Mike would be sworn in as the lieutenant.

Palmer said he believes the bylaws state that he will remain on as captain until a new captain is elected. Since Pat was expelled before she took office, he will remain on as captain until a replacement is elected.

Several other items on the agenda concerned Palmer as well. So he called an emergency board meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 and invited Mike to attend.

Mike did not attend that meeting.

Just before the regularly scheduled board meeting was set to start that night, Palmer told Mike he would be running the meeting as acting captain. Palmer asked GCSO Deputy Don Engler Jr. to listen in on their conversation.

Palmer and Mike started to argue about who would run the meeting. Pat got involved in the argument, according to Palmer.

Member Art Decker walked from the back of the room to the front to “bring order,” he says. He told Pat to “shut up and sit down” and then told Mike to sit down.

Decker told them that tonight he was acting as “sergeant in arms,” a position the Posse does not have.

Several members said they felt physically intimated by Decker at that meeting, including Prentice, Pat and Mike.

Mike resigned before the meeting so he was not sworn in as lieutenant.

“I have never been one to run to the press before, but what I have experienced and observed is beyond the pale,” Mike said.

Prentice, who worked to recruit new members, was saddened to see so many leave. She too has resigned.

“These two (Pat and Mike White) worked tirelessly and professionally writing a policy and procedures manual that would have implemented a system of checks and balances,” she wrote. “It would have set in place a system of election by all members, of board members, rather than the current good ol’ boy system of captain and lieutenant assigning the rest of the board members. That put too much total power for decision in the hands of three that they assign.”

Colin Perry wrote the expulsions soured him on the Posse. “An organization led by a group of people who try to overturn an election and then be physically intimidating to the woman duly elected to be captain (then arbitrarily expelled) is not one I wish to be a part of,” he wrote.

Member Toni Russ agreed with Perry and resigned as well.

Member Connie Latham said she had been debating whether to stay in the Posse for some time. After Tuesday’s meeting, Latham said she was appalled that Palmer had yelled and that Decker had tried to intimate other members.

“One should ask why the Posse has lost so many members in the last 12 months, not including those who walked out tonight and the others who will follow,” she wrote.

After the brouhaha, Palmer admits it will be hard to recruit new members.

Newman said things could have been handled differently.

Asked if they have enough members to cover their traffic and security duties for the P-S festivals this summer, Palmer said just barely.

Shepherd said he is concerned, but hopes the Posse can get back on track.

Contact the reporter at

abechman@payson.com