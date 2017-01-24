Payson High Varsity Sports Schedule

Payson High athletic director Rich Ormand announced on Tuesday that Wednesday's scheduled makeup girls and boys basketball games at Page have been canceled because of weather concerns. The games were originally scheduled for Dec. 22 but were postponed because of the weather.

Also, Friday's girls and boys 3A East Region basketball games at Show Low that were postponed because of the weather have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4. The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30.