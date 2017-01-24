Pswid Board Faces Milk Ranch Well Challenge One Sip At A Time

The Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District took a tiny sip of the big gulp Milk Ranch Well problem at its meeting on Jan. 19.

The board, with three new members, unanimously voted to spend $6,124 for the PSWID engineer to look over the original documents relating to the drilling of Milk Ranch I and II, in addition to consulting with a water manager in Flagstaff.

“If there is sufficient information they will stop at No. 1,” said Maher Hazine, the new board chairman.

In addition to collecting the data, Hazine said he and the CH2M Hill manager have reached out to the Flagstaff water department.

“Brandon and I made contact with the City of Flagstaff ... they had some sediment issues they worked through,” he said.

Hazine hopes the consultation with the Flagstaff manager will generate some options to the more expensive alternatives of hiring a hydrologist, putting in a filtration system or drilling a whole new well.

Hazine said the data collection was the first of three steps he plans on taking to find answers to the turbidity of the wells.

The second step will be a video analysis and the third a technical memorandum.

“That would give us an idea with what to do with Milk Ranch I, II and III,” said Hazine, “(but) Milk Ranch III cannot be taken off line. It is too important to our system.”

Tom Weeks asked how long Hazine anticipated this first step to take.

“I think the next 30 days,” said Hazine.

Updates on other repairs

During the meeting, the board discussed other repairs including a storage tank for a well with a sharing agreement in Strawberry.

“We discussed Strawberry I,” said new board member Bob Arbuthnot, “There is water everywhere under the building.”

He said some of the options to repair or replace the storage tank could cost the district $3,000 a week and $12,000 for a new tank, but he said the CH2M guys had an alternative plan.

“For a whole lot less than $12,000, we could put controls on the line,” said Arbuthnot.

The board decided to bypass the storage tank and route the line into another water line.

Regarding the valve project the district is currently working to complete, Arbuthnot said 23 more valves had been added to the system.

The district hopes that once the valve project completes, leak control and repairs will affect fewer customers. With more valves, shutdowns caused by a break will affect fewer homes. Hazine has reported that some outages last for a day because it can take up to six hours to drain the work area, then it takes another six hours to bring the pressure back up.

Other than discussing the Milk Ranch wells and the Strawberry well, Arbuthnot said he had one complaint about a repair job on a main thoroughfare.

“The hole they dug does not have sufficient warning that there is a paved area that had not been paved yet,” said Arbuthnot.