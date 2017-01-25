Snowflake Boys Fight Back Against Longhorns

Snowflake used a big third quarter to take charge against host Payson then held off a fourth quarter comeback bid by the home team to post a 59-47 boys basketball victory on Tuesday night.
The 3A East victory gave the Lobos a bit of revenge for a 51-50 Payson victory at Snowflake earlier this season.
See Friday's Roundup for the story.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID