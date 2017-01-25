Snowflake Boys Fight Back Against Longhorns

Julian Parker soars through the air on a layup attempt against Snowflake on Jan. 24.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Snowflake used a big third quarter to take charge against host Payson then held off a fourth quarter comeback bid by the home team to post a 59-47 boys basketball victory on Tuesday night.

The 3A East victory gave the Lobos a bit of revenge for a 51-50 Payson victory at Snowflake earlier this season.

