Thanks To Payson Fire

Editor:

On behalf of our entire community of East Verde Estates, I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to our Payson Fire Department. The advice, support, and assistance offered by our local fire department have enabled us to achieve and maintain our “Firewise Community” status and helped to protect this gem of a community from the destructive wildfire that we know will come sooner or later.

Without their support, our local volunteers would never have been able to even attempt the many projects recently completed.

We are not only safer, but our fire insurance rates are significantly reduced due to this designation.

Many thanks to our fine Payson Fire Department!

Ken Hogan, Firewise chairman