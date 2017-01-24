Transformer, Downed Lines Produce Blackout In Rim Country

A weekend fraught with outages that in many areas lasted for nearly a full day started with a switch failing at a substation in the heart of Payson and ended with downed lines in the forest.

Steven Gotfried, APS media liaison, blamed the storm for the troubles.

“A big storm came through and created a lot of problems,” said Gotfried. “There was a flashover that arced over, caused maybe by water or ice that got in the substation.”

At one point, 7,500 customers in Payson were without power through the early morning hours on Saturday and late into the afternoon.

In the outlying areas, such as Young and Whispering Pines, outages lasted well into Sunday.

Yet, the problems in the outlying areas had nothing to do with the substation in Payson, said Gotfried. Instead, the outlying areas suffered from downed lines and broken poles.

However, fixing the substation issue took precedence over finding the downed lines because it affected more customers, said Gotfried. The repair also required shutting the power down to many customers for a second time.

Substations serve to step down the high voltage power plants generate. That power is further stepped down when it reaches the transformers which deliver the 220 volts of power the homes use to power utilities and heating and cooling, explained Gotfried.

Usually if a substation goes down, APS reroutes the electricity while crews focus on the repair, but that didn’t work in Payson’s case said Gotfried.

“The grid is like a spider web,” he said, “you can take the load and reroute the power — which is what they started to do — but the hospital went out so they had to make sure it had power.”

So, APS got power going to the whole town for a few hours on Saturday, only to have the system start to crash from the load. In order to keep the hospital up and running, APS shut off power to houses north of Longhorn and 260 on Saturday afternoon.

That allowed APS the time and resources to fix the switch in the substation.

Power then came on for all of Payson by the early evening on Saturday, but not for the outlying areas.

By that point, APS crews from Phoenix and Flagstaff had responded to an all hands on deck call.

Yet, the snow complicated the remote repairs so much that at 8 a.m. on Sunday APS called in a helicopter to fly over the more remote lines in the forest to find problems.

Then the crews had to get out in the snow-covered forest to fix the problems.

“It has been a very difficult situation, so they are taking snow cats out to do the repairs,” said Gotfried.

As evening started to fall on the Rim Country on Sunday, 1,000 customers still lacked power in Young. Gotfried said he hoped they would have power soon.

Yet another storm lurks around the corner for APS. The National Weather Service reports a colder, even more snowy storm will start on Monday.

Gotfried said APS has its eye on this incoming storm.

“We’re getting weather updates from the weather service twice a day,” he said. “We’re hoping for the best.”

On Monday morning, APS reported 67 homes without power in communities along Control Road under the Rim.

Contact the reporter at

mnelson@payson.com