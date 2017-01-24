Vera Eccles Son Moved To Psychiatric Institution

Vera Eccles, who suffered a stabbing attack by her son Jeff in September of 2016, reported that he has since been moved to a psychiatric facility in Camp Verde.

Although Vera has not seen her son since his transfer, she feels reassured he is finally getting some care.

“Last I heard, he was in the infirmary to decide what sort of medications he needs,” she said.

For three months, Jeff languished in the Gila County jail with no medical attention, despite his diagnosis of schizophrenia. Vera heard that guards had to constantly watch him due to Jeff’s continued attempts to commit suicide.

The state has complicated the handling of psychiatric prisoners by dumping the cost of housing them in treatment facilities onto counties since 2012.

Once a criminal has been deemed so out of touch with reality that he cannot participate in his own defense, the justice system sends them to a psychiatric hospital to try and get them “restored to competency” to stand trial. The trial judge or jury can then determine whether at the time they committed the alleged crime they knew the difference between right and wrong or even if they did they could not control their actions. If so, they could be found “guilty but insane,” in which case they could be committed to the state mental hospital instead of prison.

Even the effort to restore a defendant to competency so he can stand trial is expensive. For the fiscal year 2015/16, it cost Gila County $256,862 to send criminal defendants to the state mental hospital in Phoenix for restoration to competency treatment, according to James Menlove, Gila County financial officer.

Vera said authorities have told her Jeff will remain in the psychiatric facility for 16 to 18 months until he can stand trial.

“It’s what they called restored,” said Vera. “When they consider him restored, they will put him on trial.”

The Roundup reported on the tragic events leading up to Vera’s stabbing on Jan. 10 in the story: A Desperate Search For Help For Her Mentally Ill Son Ends In A Terrible Attack. (http://www.paysonroundup.com/news/2017/jan/06/desperate-search-help-her-mentally-ill-son-ends-te/)

For years, Vera had taken her son to get treatment in Payson for his schizophrenia. He took numerous medications, some of which spurred alarming side effects.

But it wasn’t until Jeff became an adult and decided that Vera should no longer be a part of his treatment plan that the real problems started.

Jeff started using alcohol, along with all of his drugs. He lost his job. He had to move to a halfway house. He begged his mother to take him in.

“They don’t like change,” said Vera of her son’s struggles, “They don’t adjust well. They are like an old person that works with a routine.”

So, Vera took Jeff into her house, but he still would not allow her to be included in his mental health treatment plan.

As Vera and her daughter saw Jeff slipping deeper and deeper into the pit, they both made an attempt to communicate their alarm to his treatment center.

Again and again they were rebuffed. Caseworkers and psychiatrists cited the restrictions of the state’s medical privacy laws and refused to talk to Vera.

“Those HIPAA laws are fine as far as they go,” said Vera, “but it’s just wrong for you to shut the door. I wish I knew how to get that changed.”

Finally, Jeff had a complete psychotic break with reality and attacked his mother.

Vera doesn’t hold that against him, however.

“I still feel the attempt on my life was a way to bring this to the forefront,” said Vera. “I want to go on this crusade and get the laws changed so a person going and telling a doctor about what’s going on ... should be able to do that and not get turned away.”

She has doubts about the system requiring Jeff to stand trial, but she doesn’t have much choice.

