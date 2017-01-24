Winter Storm Knocks Power Out To Thousands

It was a dark and chilly day for many Payson and Rim Country residents coping with a power outage in the midst of a winter storm that in some areas lasted more than 24 hours as crews scrambled to get power restored before another storm hit the area.

The lights flickered and then went out across much of the area Friday night when the storm dumped several inches of snow, weighing power lines and tree limbs down, which buckled under the strain and snapped. A substation northwest of Payson High School went out when a switch failed, bringing darkness to the north side of town.

In all, some 10,000-plus residents were without power at some point, according to the APS phone app, which listed where outages were occurring and when crews estimated they could get power restored.

Many residents had power back by Saturday morning, but many more spent the day and then another night in the dark.

Around town, businesses Saturday were either closed or packed.

Walmart and Bashas’ were shut down, but Safeway was open.

Many of the businesses north of State Route 260 were shuttered, while those south enjoyed a surge in business.

Gerardo’s Firewood Cafe, which was without power, opened its doors anyway. A handful of diners arrived for lunch and sat at candlelight tables while chefs cooked in the restaurant’s wood oven. Because there was no power in the kitchen, chefs held flashlights to prep. Owner Gerardo Moceri said they thought APS would have power restored by dinner service, but when it did not come back, they closed down, putting food in coolers.

“Needless to say, our busiest day of the week was a disaster,” he said. “No fun at all and lost a lot of money.”

Instead, they decided to open a bottle of wine and just relax for “as the Italians say, ‘A day without a glass of good wine is like a day without sunshine,’ so at least we had our wine.”

While Walmart was closed, further north down the Beeline Highway, Home Depot was running off generators. They had warm drinks for shoppers at the front door and many people were able to buy generators.

Many businesses were forced to throw away perishables, including the north Circle K, which had three empty fridges Sunday.

APS offered to reimburse residents for up to 40 pounds of bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice they had to buy to save perishables.

On social media, many people commented they were doing OK, despite the lack of power. Most said they bedded down in front of a fireplace with plenty of blankets.

“(I) wrapped up in a blanket and read, knitted and heated water on the grill for coffee and hot cocoa. Life is good. I’m originally from northern MN, we’re tough!” wrote one woman on the Roundup’s Facebook page.

Another woman said she drove around in her vehicle to stay warm and went to Safeway and Culver’s for food and to charge her phone. Any senior citizens she saw she told about the warming stations at the high school and in Pine.

Another woman said she kept occupied by reading and another said they broke out the board games.

At Green Valley Park, the three inches of snow that fell on Payson overnight quickly turned to mush. Sledders didn’t seem to mind though and made muddy, icy snowmen and took turns down the hill anyway.

With so many people without power, Gila County Emergency Management along with The American Red Cross opened a shelter/warming station at the Payson High School dome and the Pine Community Center Saturday afternoon.

The two shelters were combined at PHS and overnight Saturday, 11 people stayed in the dome.

By Sunday morning, power was restored to most of the area, although there were five smaller outages still impacting communities outside of Payson.

On the streets, crews were ready for the storm and got the streets quickly plowed. The town had nine snowplows out and the county had seven to clear the roads.

APS scrambled to get power resorted and had to bring extra crews up from the Valley.

From Star Valley, to Young, Blue Ridge, Pine-Strawberry to central Payson, it seemed no area escaped at least one outage.

The storm continued for much of the day, making the task of locating and repairing lines difficult.

Bus blocks APS crews

Off the fish hatchery road, APS crews were blocked from making a repair thanks to a large charter bus that crashed.

The bus was on its way to the Tonto Christian Camp to pick up campers that were slated to leave Saturday. There were about 170 kids waiting at the camp to be picked up, said Sgt. Dennis Newman with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

One charter bus made it to the camp, but the second was not so lucky.

After turning off the fish hatchery road, the bus was trying to maneuver a tight turn when it slid into a ditch.

“How the first bus made it through there I don’t know,” Newman said.

With the bus blocking passage, APS crews were not able to get to a line and make a repair.

A tractor from the Christian camp was used to pull the bus out of the ditch. The third charter bus was told to wait near State Route 260 and not attempt to come up the road, he said.

The children were then safely shuttled out of the camp and on their way home.

Before the storm hit, in Pine-Strawberry, the fire department coordinated with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to have snow cats available if fire trucks or ambulances were not able to reach residents due to the snow. Luckily, the firefighters did not have to use them, said P-S Fire Chief Gary Morris.

In Payson, the fire department saw a swell in calls between midnight Friday and noon Saturday. One of the first emergencies was getting oxygen to those that needed it since their oxygen machines were no longer producing with the power out. Fire Chief David Staub said they coordinated with officials and got oxygen to residents that needed it. They also responded to a number of fall injuries for people that slipped on the ice. There were no major injuries from those.

A tree caught fire in the Beaver Valley area when it made contact with a power line. Crews were able to snuff it before it spread.

By Sunday afternoon, the shelter in Payson was closed, but crews were standing by and ready to reopen should the storm Monday knock power out again, said Todd Whitney, with Gila County emergency management.