Happy Kid Wins Bump-Out

Xavier Kendall, 11, a fifth-grader at Julia Randall Elementary, celebrates with a friend after winning the first round of a game called bump-out at halftime of the Payson High varsity girls basketball game against Winslow on Jan. 10 at Wilson Dome. Approximately 25 kids participated in the game, which was open to kids playing in the town’s fifth- and sixth-grade basketball league.
