Schools Get Bulk Of Budget Boost – But It’S Still Not Much

Almost all of the new spending in Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed $9.8-billion, 2017-18 budget will go to schools — but it still won’t amount to much.

Overall, the state budget would rise about 1.8 percent. Ducey’s budget assumes the state will have an added $90 million to spend from increased revenues after accounting for things like enrollment growth and inflation — while the Joint Legislative Budget Committee has put that number at closer to $24 million.

The changes Gov. Ducey has proposed amount mostly to a few high-visibility, low-cost proposals — like asking the state’s universities to come up with a “teacher academy” to ensure students seeking a teaching credential who promise to teach in Arizona could graduate debt free. He also wants a $1,000 signing bonus for teachers at low-income schools at a total cost of about $6.4 million.

The governor also wants to give most teachers what amounts to a 2 percent pay raise spread out over the next four or five years — starting with about $1 a day this year.

Payson Unified School District Superintendent Greg Wyman commented, “The increase in salaries is minimal. Payson will qualify for the $1,000 signing bonus; however, this is a one-time bonus. Again, I appreciate the effort, but not sure it will solve the long-term problem of a teacher shortage. The employees would also qualify for loan forgiveness if they meet the criteria for the program.”

The budget plan would include $20 million in relief for schools where enrollment fell below projections and $17 million for the school facilities board. The state mostly stopped providing money for school facilities and construction during the recession, with an estimated backlog in the billions.

In addition, the governor wants to spend about $10 million to restore all-day kindergarten in districts with more than 90 percent of the families living below the poverty level — a change that would affect about 8,000 students.

The schools would get about $76 million in added funding to cover increases in enrollment and inflation. The other proposed initiatives for schools would cost about $114 million.

The budget also includes $318 million in added school funding that stems from Proposition 123, which increases distributions from the state land trust and adds some additional general fund money to settle a longstanding lawsuit centered on the Legislature’s illegal cut in inflation funding during the recession.

The budget plan plus the Proposition 123 money would still leave Arizona with one of the worst-funded public school systems in the country.

The budget drew mostly negative reactions from other education groups.

“Tinkering around the edges will not solve Arizona’s teacher shortage,” noted Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association. “Arizona ranks near the bottom in teacher pay. Raising salaries by 0.4 percent does not meaningfully address this crisis or help the thousands of students left without a qualified teacher in the classroom.”

Dr. Timothy Ogle, executive director of the Arizona School Boards Association, stated, “It is impossible to solve our current teacher shortage within the existing revenue structure, but raising teacher salaries by 4 percent instead of 0.4 percent makes a strong statement to educators that lawmakers are willing to move in the right direction.”

The budget plan would give almost no increases for other state departments, except $400,000 for a pilot program to provide drug treatment for prison inmates, $2.8 million to increase the lifetime limit for welfare from 12 to 24 months for those seeking employment, another $60 million for state employees’ health insurance and $37 million to help universities pay for expansion and building upkeep, which would come from letting them keep the sales tax they generate.

The Governor’s proposal includes just $2.8 million in additional corporate tax cuts, on top of $28 million in the previous two years.

Wyman commented, “It is very small progress, but not really much in the big picture.”

He said most of the money comes as a result of legally mandated payments for enrollment increases and inflation. Payson won’t qualify for the money for all-day kindergarten, but already found the money to offer the extended class time on its own.

He said it’s unclear whether Payson will benefit from the additional money provided for school facilities or broadband Internet systems.

“The other concern is that this is the Governor’s proposed budget. The process will now include a proposed budget from the House and the Senate. Then the negotiations will begin to find a compromise budget that reflects the wishes of the three groups.”