Teacher Making History Fun

Shelton Flowers, oops, Nicola Tesla, scooped up money from his classmates after making an impressive “Shark Tank”-like presentation.

Tesla/Flowers had built a motor that used alternating current (AC) as its power source, playing the famous inventor as part of a classroom project.

“This motor can run machines small enough to work in the home,” Tesla/Flowers had pitched to his classmates. “You won’t have to hand wash clothing anymore because the machines will be small enough to fit in your home.”

As he spoke, a simple motor made from copper wires, magnets and tubes whirred next to the podium.

Flowers, a student in Chad Gower’s world history class, had taken on the character of Tesla to sell his classmates on the idea of investing in his invention.

Using role-play as a teaching method is one of the tricks Gower has picked up during his years of teaching a subject many find boring — history.

In fact, the challenge of “getting to” a student has inspired Gower since he worked as a guard at the Flagstaff prison.

“I saw all these people and kids and knew education would have made a difference,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘What if I got to them when they were kids?’”

So, Gower took his love of history into the classroom. After 11 years of teaching, he feels confident enough to bring it alive by combining technology, creativity and a smidgen of competition into the lesson.

To make the Industrial Revolution more relevant, Gower decided to ask his students to use modern technology, research and take on the persona of an Industrial Age inventor, then pitch to their classmates “Shark Tank”-style to invest in their invention.

“Shark Tank” is a show where investors listen to a pitch by an inventor/entrepreneur who then asks for start-up money.

“I like ‘Shark Tank,’” said Gower. “I took what other teachers have done and ideas off of the Internet for this class.”

Gower gave each student $10 of printed up money to invest if they liked the product and presentation.

On the first day of presentations, the class heard from inventors such as Edmund Cartwright (Peter Menghini), inventor of the power loom; Gottlieb Daimler (Ryan Lafave), inventor of the internal combustion engine; Abraham Darby (Michael Gable), inventor of a way of smelting pig iron; and Rudolf Diesel (Dakotta Stockon), inventor of the diesel engine.

Some of the students had trouble staying in character, including Darby who broke character to praise his grandson.

“Even though I’m dead, can I say something about my grandson — Abraham Darby the III?” asked Abraham Darby I.

Gower laughed and let the student brag that his grandson built the largest cast iron bridge of the time near Coalbrookdale over the river Severn, which greatly benefited the local town.

At the end of the class period, Gower had the inventors tell him how much they had received from their fellow classmates.

“The person with the most cash will get extra credit,” said Gower.

The history teacher said because of technology and search engines such as Google, he can now focus on teaching the big concepts, such as the difference between capitalism, communism and socialism. The kids can then use their computers to research the details to use in projects such as the “Shark Tank” pitch.

