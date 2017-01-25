Writer Finds Football Family While Stranded In Wilderness

I didn’t see the creature standing in the road until a split second before impact.

Dazed by the crash, with a mouth full of broken glass and animal fur, I struggled to understand what just happened. I’d smashed into a young bull elk three miles west of Heber, on my way home from a Payson Longhorns football game in Holbrook.

My editor told me not to go, but I didn’t want to miss a single game of my favorite team — which I’d watched turn a terrible start into a brilliant season thanks to a gritty team spirit.

With my mind functioning in slow-motion, I managed to pull over in what was left of my car.

I certainly was in some sort of shock.

After a couple of minutes, I tried to open my door, but it had buckled under the impact to the front end. So I climbed over the center console and exited through the passenger door. My car looked totaled.

In a daze, I called 911 and waited.

For more than 30 years, I’ve covered various high school teams. I’ve gone from school to school watching young student-athletes thrive with the support of coaches and teammates who always have their back. It’s something I’ve envied as I’ve tried to carve out a living 3,000 miles from my family and friends in Alabama and Michigan.

Stranded, shaken and alone — I found myself texting football coach Jake Swartwood.

I’m not sure why — maybe I figured I could get a ride home on the team bus. Maybe I’d just watched the players and coaches back each other up all through the season of triumph and frustration. Maybe I just needed backup, on that highway shoulder in the dark.

Jake texted back that the team was about an hour behind me after stopping to eat in Holbrook. He said the coaches’ bus would reach me soon and that he’d call and tell them to watch for me.

The DPS officer arrived first.

“Wow, I’ve never seen this,” he said as he walked to my smashed windshield and pulled the spike of an antler from it. I hadn’t noticed that the antler had gone through the windshield and lodged there, inches from my face. That’s why bits of broken glass wound up in my mouth and covering the front seats of my car.

He filled out a report and left. I called AAA and waited for a tow truck.

The coaches’ bus driven by Joe Parone with fellow assistant coaches Steve Hernandez and Terrance Readus soon arrived. They climbed out and waited with me for at least 30 minutes. They also went with me for the task I dreaded — looking for the elk. We found him dead along the road 100 yards back.

Later, Jake arrived on the team bus.

They offered to take me home, but I wanted to wait for the tow truck. So they waited with me — never leave a man behind.

I’ll never forget that night, making small talk in the dark with Parone, Hernandez, Readus and Swartwood and his staff so I wouldn’t have to wait alone on the side of the road in the wilderness in the middle of the night.

Weeks later at the team banquet, Jake singled me out — thanking me for the coverage. He called me part of the family.

That surprised me.

Just as those at the Roundup make me feel like more of a friend than an employee, that night made me feel a part of something.

I’ve been on my own for most of my 10 years in Arizona.

I don’t feel like I am anymore.

