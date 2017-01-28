Aggressive Deer Killed By Az Game & Fish

Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials killed a mule deer buck in a Flagstaff neighborhood following numerous reports of an aggressive deer.

Since December, AZGFD officers have responded to multiple calls about a large mule deer buck that showed no fear of humans and chased people and pets.

Officers used rubber bullets in an attempt to haze the animal out of the area, but the buck didn’t respond. Ultimately, the buck was shot because it posed a threat to public safety, especially to children and the elderly, said Game and Fish officials.

Meat from the animal was donated to charity and antlers from the four-point buck will be auctioned off later this year to support the department’s law enforcement efforts.

During the breeding season, bucks may act more aggressive as they try to establish dominance over females and smaller bucks. This large buck was displaying more than normal aggressive behaviors and had the potential to severely injure or kill someone, said officials.

The feeding of wildlife by residents in the area has contributed to the habituation of wildlife to humans and changes in their behavior. Deer are now frequently seen in town because they are attracted by food and water sources left out by residents.

“Wildlife become comfortable in town when they receive food and water from humans, which can cause them to lose their healthy fear of humans,” said AZGFD Regional Supervisor Craig McMullen. “We encourage people not to become indifferent to the presence of wildlife. Numerous state and local regulations, make it unlawful to intentionally feed wildlife that can cause property damage or pose a danger to humans.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds everyone to never approach wildlife, never leave out food or water and to help keep wildlife wild.