Artists Of The Rim Closing Monday After Nine Years In Payson

Artists of the Rim, located at 618 W. Beeline Hwy. in the Swiss Village, is closing its doors at the end of the day on Monday, Jan. 30. The business opened in 2006 and features work by local artists. Some of the art is on sale. Store hours are 10 a.m. tp 5 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 928-472-1159.