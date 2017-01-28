Bird Count Reveals Intriguing Changes

The count is in — the Payson Christmas Bird Count, that is.

This year volunteer observers counted 82 species, including several newcomers. Overall, the bird count lent support to the theory that a shift in the climate has caused many birds to extend their ranges northward.

Since 1900 the National Audubon Society has conducted bird counts throughout North America. Local birding enthusiasts conducted their 13th annual count on Jan. 4. On a cold morning, the 13 participants headed out to spend the day identifying and counting all the birds they saw or heard in and around Payson. By late morning, it had warmed up and so had the birds, with 3,583 birds of 82 species.

The count is a census of the birds found during a 24-hour period in a designated circle 15 miles in diameter, just northwest of Payson. It runs north to the Control Road and Whispering Pines, east just past Diamond Point Shadows, south to just below Oxbow Hill, and west to Tonto Natural Bridge. The national project includes more 2,000 counts held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. The 36 counts in Arizona include Camp Verde, Jerome, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Mormon Lake.

The count provides a one-day snapshot of the birds present in the Payson area during the winter. Combined with other counts held nationwide, the results help map the winter ranges of bird species. Over many years, the counts can show changes in distribution.

A recent assessment of four decades of Christmas Bird Count observations found that almost 60 percent of the species had significant northward movements of their winter range distribution, some species by several hundred miles. Those findings match climate change predictions.

The Payson Christmas Bird Count has only been held for 13 years, a relatively short time for seeing significant range changes. But participants have made some interesting observations.

We have had several sightings of olive warblers, a species that breeds on the Rim, but was not thought to winter this far north.

Eurasian collared doves were introduced into the Bahamas in the 1970s and made it to Florida by 1982. They have been expanding in North America ever since, first being sighted on the Payson count in 2005; their numbers have generally been expanding ever since, with 116 seen this year.

We might also be seeing an overall increase of vertical migrants, including species such as Anna’s hummingbird and crissal thrasher. Vertical migrants are those species that typically breed here, but move to lower elevations during the winter.

Some of the most common species seen this year included dark-eyed junco, Canada goose, western bluebird, American robin, and Brewer’s blackbird. Bluebirds and robins were feeding on juniper berries.

Observers spotted three new species: turkey vulture, zone-tailed hawk, and vermilion flycatcher. These birds typically winter farther south. Their presence around Payson matches the trend of a slow northward movement of wintering grounds. But the weather might also have played a role this year, with many of our storms coming from the south. The flow of air could have affected the birds.

Participants in this year’s count were Kathe Anderson, Diane Brown, Tom Conlin, Dana Epstein, Dave Hallock, Helen Hassemer, Rick Heffernon, Brian Ison, Lois Lorenz, Beverly Malmberg, Peggy Newman, Chip Steele and Diane Steele.