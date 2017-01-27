Community Almanac Friday, January 27, 2017

Visit Zane Grey Cabin

To celebrate Zane Grey’s 145th birthday, the Northern Gila County Historical Society is offering free admission to the Zane Grey Cabin replica, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway. The free admission is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 — Zane Grey’s birthday.

In addition, members of the Tonto Amateur Radio Association will be on site to talk with Zane Grey fans around the world. Whether you want to celebrate Zane Grey’s contribution to American literature, share your passion for stories of the Wild West or talk with Zane Grey fans around the world, this is your special day.

Music at the Senior Center

“It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing!”

Enjoy the old standards? Well dust off that old horn, harmonica, or whatever instrument is sitting in your closet and come join The Old Time Music Makers at 10 a.m., Mondays at the Senior Center on Main Street.

The group is just about having fun, so stop by, play with us or listen and sing along.

A new program is presented each month starting Monday, Jan. 30.

Payson Grand Ol’ Opry music

Beginning Feb. 2 Rim residents and visitors can listen and dance to the Payson Grand Ol’ Opry music of Jinx Pyle, Angela Godac, Don and Ron Gibson and others at the Payson Senior Center on Main Street from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., every Thursday. This is a free event, so if you miss the music of Merle, Waylon, Patsy, George, Marty, Mel and others, come out and join in.

Choral Society auditions

The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members.

Rim residents are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy Street.

Rehearsals for the May 14 and May 15 Spring Concert begin January 30 (that evening at 6:30 p.m. following the tryouts).

If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals, come be a part of the Choral Society.

For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-6684.

Origami for Tweens

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is starting a special program for tweens (ages 10-12) on origami. The program is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other Thursday of each month, from Feb. 2 through March 30.

Participants will learn a new origami technique and figure each week.

For details, stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.

Chamber needs volunteers

The Rim Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for Thursdays and Fridays Contact Susan Gonzalez, office manager, at 928-474-4515 for details.

Seeking local talent for Payson’s Got Talent

The Payson Mazatzal Optimist Club will be holding auditions for the Payson’s Got Talent Show on Feb. 4 at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main Street. The application fee of $10 will give you two tickets to the show on March 25 and a shot at the $500 first prize, $250 second prize, or the third prize of $100! This will be THE event of the year!

You can pick up audition forms at Serendipity on Main Street, or Crosswinds Restaurant. This event is for anyone residing in northern Gila County and 16 years or older.

For more information, call Debbie at 623-337-6776.

Art League sponsoring pastel workshop

Rim residents and visitors are invited to experience a fun day learning how to use pastels as an art medium.

The Payson Art League is sponsoring a free pastel workshop starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4. The workshop will go until noon, with an hour break for lunch and continuing in the afternoon for discussions or time to complete work. Bring a sack lunch; drinks will be furnished. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. for coffee and getting set up to begin at 10:00.

All art materials will be supplied and Chris Knollhuff will be instructing the class. Please RSVP for directions by visiting paysonartleague.org or calling Jolin at 480-643-0883 or Sally at 928-472-8651.

Ongoing library programs

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., wants to remind patrons about a couple of ongoing programs: Story Times and conversational Spanish/English event.

The library has a Preschool Story Time for those 2- to 5-years-old at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and a Baby Story Time for those 0- to 23-months-old at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.

To learn more, call 928-474-9260.

Kaitie’s Closet meeting to reorganize

There will be a meeting for those interested in volunteering with Kaitie’s Closet at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Easy St. Volunteers are needed to help two to four hours a month to collect, sort and tag clothes, as well as assist at the distributions. Call Bob Horne 928-476-3050 or email rhorne2775@aol.com for more information.

Applications for non-profit assistance now available

Our community, our commitment — Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is giving back to the Rim Country community and is now accepting applications and renewals for the Charity Contribution Funding Program, formerly known as the Unclaimed Jackpot Program.

Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 or other approved classification with charitable causes. Deadline for filing is March 15, 2017. Forms are at Players Club in the casino. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044, extension 5501 for details.

Hospital needs volunteers

Banner Payson Medical Center is seeking volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop as well as the information desk. Volunteers typically serve one, four-hour shift per week. To apply or learn more about volunteering, call 928-472-1268.

Calling all artists

The Payson Art League invites all artists to participate in their annual Open Studio Tour.

Artists open their studios to the public to show and sell their work. This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with each other. Artists demonstrate how they produce art in different mediums and techniques. Visitors are able to ask questions and see art as a creative process. Studios are located in various locations in Payson and Pine.

The tour dates are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2017. Please contact Sally Myers for applications and more information at 928-472-8651 or email paysonartleague@gmail.com.