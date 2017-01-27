County Facilities Update

After at least a decade of studies, Gila County may have to tear down a building it bought to expand court and jail facilities in Payson and come up with a whole new plan.

Officials in Payson have pleaded for a safe, adequate court and jail setup. But despite buying the NAPA building for a cut-rate expansion the county still doesn’t know if the building is structurally sound enough to use.

By contrast, the county did a $2 million remodel of a modular office building in Globe in less than a year in 2016. North County has the bulk of the population and pays the lion’s share of the property taxes, but Gila County spends most of its money in Globe.

However, the county courts in Payson don’t have enough room to even seat a full jury and the sheriff’s office has no secure way to conduct prisoners from the jail to the court.

“We have space needs in the Payson area — whether it be a Superior Court, a jail, sheriff’s evidence storage building or administrative office space. We are beginning to address those needs,” said Steve Sanders, director, Gila County Public Works.

The facilities issue came up again when newly elected District 3 County Supervisor Woody Cline, from Young, told the Star Valley Town Council the county has discovered it cannot use the NAPA building to expand county facilities in the area.

District 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin, Payson, and chair of the board of supervisors said the county hasn’t yet decided whether to use the NAPA building or whether to tear it down and start over.

“We have a committee studying it and they haven’t made a report,” she said and added one of the things they are looking into is the structure’s stability.

“Whether the building is sound enough has always been a question and the answer depends on who you are talking to.”

Sanders, who has been involved with the facilities issue for a number of years, said, “We are currently exploring options on how to meet the needs of the public with the space we have available. We haven’t presented our findings to the board of supervisors. Once we do, I would expect them to provide us with direction.”

Sanders said the NAPA building, at 110 W. Main St., has been included in the county’s review of space available.

“Our records indicate it was built in 1950. We have found some structural concerns with the building. At present, we our reviewing our options, which may include addressing the structural issues during re-construction or demolishing the building and build new,” Sanders said.

The sheriff’s office and Payson court officials have been pleading for adequate facilities in Northern Gila County for more than a decade. Retired Superior Court Judge Peter Cahill said in 2015 interview with the Roundup, “It’s been a quest of mine for 12 years to get better facilities (in Payson) so trials can be held in acceptable space.”

The current facilities were originally real estate offices. The design to update the GCSO in Payson included a second story that never materialized. Payson voters rejected a 2008 bond issue to build a new county justice center.

The county in 2007 put a $32 million price tag on a new criminal justice center, including court and jail facilities. That included $11 million for a new Payson jail and $6 million to upgrade the jail in Globe.

Efforts started in 2014 to design a remodel of the NAPA building to accommodate two courtrooms and ancillary offices and to provide a secure passage to move prisoners from the jail to the courts. The county bought the building for more than $450,000. Since the purchase in 2014, the county has spent additional money to come up with plans to make the building meet the needs of the Payson courts and sheriff’s office.

Cahill used money from his budget to bring in a courts consultant; the county hired an architect to create plans. The amount spent in those two instances are not readily available from information from the supervisors’ meetings. However, another $71,940 for a contract with a Flagstaff engineering firm was approved in November to provide pre-design services and site development alternatives.

At the time of the NAPA purchase, Martin asked then Public Works Director Steve Stratton if any other quick fixes had been found in developing the county facilities plan.

“(Buying the NAPA building) was the best option for Payson,” Stratton said.

Later in the July 2014 meeting, Stratton added that without the NAPA property the county does not have enough land in Payson to serve the citizens.

Despite the land purchase and additional studies, the building still sits vacant, as does a county property between Main and Frontier north of the NAPA building.

By contrast, last year the county spent $2.2 million to remodel a Globe modular building from the studs out to provide office space for several departments.

The building opened late in 2016 and is supposed to save the county money it was paying for rental space around Globe — a big part of it in a facility the county previously owned.

