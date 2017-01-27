Fighting For Political Prisoners

Editor:

Amnesty International is a Nobel Peace Prize winning grassroots human rights organization with over 7 million supporters worldwide working to protect basic human rights for all people, everywhere. We take action through letter writing, petitioning and lobbying elected officials both locally and globally. These simple actions have life changing results!

On behalf of Payson Amnesty International local group 1101, I would like to thank Mayor Evans and the Payson Town Council for the sixth proclamation, presented on Nov. 17, recognizing December as Human Rights Awareness Month. This proclamation remains unique to Payson. For six years it has launched a month of human rights activities, bringing citizens together to “Write a Letter and Save a Life” by joining in the annual Global Write for Rights letter writing campaign.

Payson Public Library hosted the event for the third year, providing a perfect environment for activists young and old to write letters to free prisoners of conscience, individuals imprisoned solely for the peaceful expression of their beliefs or identity. Three area churches — Payson United Methodist, St. Paul’s Episcopal and Mount Cross Lutheran — hosted letter-writing opportunities. Over 60 folks attended the actual writing event.

In just three weeks, Rim Country activists wrote over 500 letters! These included demands to governments to free those unjustly incarcerated, letters of solidarity to those imprisoned and letters of support to families awaiting their release.

These events would not have been successful without the support of the following businesses and organizations. A special thank you to: Payson United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Mt. Cross Lutheran Church for your congregation’s participation and support of the write-a-thon; Payson Kiwanis, Zane Grey Soroptimist and Rim Country Democratic Women for your ongoing support; Payson Public Library for your gracious hosting of the event; PostNet for your patience and support in all of our copying needs; the Payson Roundup for your ongoing coverage. And most of all, Rim Country residents and visitors who continue to support Payson Amnesty International’s human rights events.

Margaret Mead reminded us to “Never doubt that a small group of committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

Payson Amnesty International invites you to join us as we explore human rights issues and plan local human rights events the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Payson United Methodist Church. We also meet the second Monday of most months from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crosswinds Restaurant for an informal “Lunch Letters” ongoing letter writing event.

Please call Penny at 928-978-1268 or Joan at 928-478-6295 for more information.

Penny Navis-Schmidt

Payson Amnesty International USA