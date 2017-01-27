Mogollon Moose Moves To Main Street

Her life hasn’t always been this sweet.

Kristi Church’s beginning wasn’t anything like it is now. Last week, Church celebrated moving her business, the Mogollon Moose, to a new, larger location on Historic Main Street, 407 W. Main Street.

Since the Moose opened in August, it has garnered a cult-like following.

Diners just can’t get enough of Church’s recipes, such as the butter braids, the ham and cheese on a buttered croissant or the quiche of the day.

The eatery also has a monthly salad special, a daily tea and lemonade flavor, crockpots of soup on rainy days and carafes of coffee.

Church believed the Moose would succeed, but never thought it would grow so popular so quickly that she would be thinking of moving from her initial, tiny location off Longhorn Road just two weeks after opening.

After months of work, the Moose opened in the new location on Jan. 9. Church said she cries at the end of nearly every long day, not because she is exhausted (which she is), but from the outpouring of love and support. The countertops are full of flower bouquets from well-wishers and a steady stream of customers waits at the counter.

“I knew we would not fail, but I didn’t expect this.”

Church knew it was a risk to open a bakery that specializes in expensive, higher quality, made-from-scratch dishes in a town filled with fast food options. And she knew it was a risk to move her business to a larger location after less than a year.

But Church is a risk taker.

From her humble beginnings, she just didn’t have anything to lose.

Church was born in Nevada, her mother a blackjack dealer. Worried about her figure, her mother didn’t eat much during pregnancy and Church weighed just four pounds at birth. At age 2, her mother separated from her father. Church and her mother were homeless, living under bridges and underpasses. At age 8, Church weighed just 37 pounds. She went to live with her father. A few weeks after leaving her mother, a boyfriend murdered her mother.

Her father took care of her as best as he could, but suffered several strokes.

Paralyzed on one side of his body, he struggled to care for his daughter. He figured out how to make one dish for her. With his one hand, he could crack eggs and make egg salad sandwiches for lunch.

When she was just 21, Church’s father passed.

When Church opened the Moose, she put her father’s egg salad recipe on the menu.

“My mother taught me what not to do as a parent,” she said. “My dad taught me love and compassion.”

Church also battled with health issues. She had six miscarriages. She gained weight and was depressed. Food became like a drug.

“With every loss, I ate,” she said. “Food was the only thing I could control.”

Church eventually got control of her food addiction by hiking the hills around Payson, eating better and cultivating a positive attitude. She dropped 175 pounds.

She channeled her addiction into cooking for others.

In the five months since Church opened, she has added several new items to her breakfast and lunch menu.

New items include the Bimbimbap bowl ($8) with roasted sweet potato hash, black forbidden rice, quinoa, kale, spinach and green onion topped with two over medium eggs and Sriracha.

For breakfast, there are also oven-roasted potatoes ($4.75).

She has expanded the Moose’s offerings of pastries and breads and uses Tom Plet’s locally roasted coffee Cafasté in their cappuccinos and lattes. The menu also includes all of the breakfast, sandwich, salads, sides and panninis guests saw at the old location on Longhorn.

That space was just 1,000 square feet and workers were tripping over each other trying to bake and fill orders. The new location is 2,350 square feet and gives everyone plenty of room to work.

On the west side of the restaurant, Church sells Mogollon Moose related wares, such as T-shirts, tea towels and other goods.

In the summer, Church will open the back patio up with raised garden beds and more seating. She hopes to host bands and hold tapas and wine nights.

Starting in February, the Moose will host a First Friday event every month with bruschetta and charcuterie boards. The first is 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3.

During each First Friday event, Church will introduce a new artist of the month, who will have their works on display in the café. The first artist of the month is Drew Fiala, a physics teacher at Payson High School.

Church said she would have artist profiles on each table explaining what drives each artist to create. “With Drew, I am just so intrigued with the science behind his pieces,” she said.

They hope First Friday will motivate people to come out, enjoy and educate themselves on local artists while promoting more foot traffic on Historic Main Street.

The farmhouse atmosphere in the dining area at the new location offers enough space for people to linger, rather than taking their food to go. They can read a book on the leather sofa in the new front seating area or use their laptop at one of the dining tables.

The whole endeavor is a family affair. Her husband Brian is involved in running the business, her son Beau manages the back of the house and Brandon handles the front end. Church said it has been amazing to see her sons take on active roles in the business.

Church said she wants her meals to nourish both body, soul and senses. “We are not your average soup, sandwich, cookie cutter bakery. All of our products feed body and soul.”

As Church watches her sons work behind the counters, guests chat over lunch, her husband visits with an old friend and says she is beyond blessed.

“Nothing has been as fulfilling as this,” she says.

